West Virginia S Robinson enters transfer portal

All-Big 12 safety Kenny Robinson of West Virginia has entered the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

As a 2018 sophomore, the first-team all-conference selection was second on the team with 77 tackles and tied for second in the league with four interceptions.

Robinson was considered the toughest safety for opposing teams to pass against in the Big 12, according to Pro Football Focus. He is the Mountaineers' active leader in interceptions with seven.

Robinson has played in every game for WVU since he was a freshman in 2017. If he decides to transfer, the Wilkinsburg, Pa., native will be eligible for two more seasons and have an option to redshirt.

According to a source at ESPN, Robinson is the 13th West Virginia player -- and the second expected starter -- to add his name to the transfer portal since January, when head coach Neal Brown was hired. Wide receiver Marcus Simms announced in April his plans to leave Morgantown.

Unlike Simms, Robinson was reportedly present for practices this spring.

--Field Level Media