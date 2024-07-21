West wins Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl
The West won the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl in an event that raised money for the Shriners Hospitals.
A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.
Zara and Mike Tindall had big plans for a luxury pool on Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate
Lowry knew immediately that he was in a world of trouble.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Japanese interpreter of Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was dismissed by the team prior to Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette left the Blue Jays' game against Detroit after six innings Friday night because of an apparent right leg injury.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt was irritated.
"She was spending her days really burdened with so much pressure," Mayata's coach said Friday
"The money we raised ensured every child on the team was able to participate and make the trip with their families," the actress wrote on Instagram
Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner welcomed their son on July 8, the Phoenix Mercury star announced ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game
LeBron James saved the U.S. from what would have been a stunning loss. James’ layup with 8 seconds left was the go-ahead basket Saturday, and the U.S. Olympic team that'll soon head to the Paris Games escaped with a 101-100 win over South Sudan in London, rallying from a 16-point deficit to avoid perhaps the biggest upset in the program's history. South Sudan, the African nation that gained its independence just 13 years ago and is about to play in the Olympics for the first time, led for more t
TROON, Scotland (AP) — The British Open brought a final two hours of the worst weather to the world's best players, and Billy Horschel was up for the fight.
Kyle Busch didn’t mince words when he joined ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon, especially when it came to last Sunday’s incident with Corey LaJoie at Pocono Raceway. Busch, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, spun during last weekend’s Great American Getaway 400 after Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevy nudged […]
Both Daly and Els shot 82 during their opening rounds on Thursday.
Readers of the Los Angeles Times Sports section give their opinions on the Dodgers' struggles, the MLB All-Star game and Caitlin Clark.
"It was a long night and that’s all we watched the entire time on the way over here."
Rafael Nadal has not lifted silverware since the 2022 French Open.
REGINA — When the Saskatchewan Roughriders called on Ajou Ajou against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, the rookie receiver answered the call.
Football’s Ugly Underbelly: Racism in CelebrationsIt was a 48-second clip that sparked controversy and dismay across the footballing world, prompting political condemnation and defiance. The video h...
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has reportedly made a decision over his future amidst the club’s willingness to sell him.McTominay is believed to be one of the players United are open t...
It’s been a fairly busy summer for Real Madrid. Earlier this week, Kylian Mbappe was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain, but although no transfer fee w...