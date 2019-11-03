How the West was won

Nobody remembers how you finished on top, only that you did.

So why should we dwell on the night the Saskatchewan Roughriders locked up first place in the CFL West?

Technically they haven't won anything yet, only the right to host the Western Final in two weeks which is typically the fastest and easiest road to the Grey Cup.

But because hosting that game is so rare in Saskatchewan, you can forgive all that celebratory hooting and hollering from the streets of Regina and inside the Riders' locker room.

This will be the third time in 43 years.

That's it.

Considering the West has only been comprised of four or five teams, you have to wonder, why is it so tough to be on top of the hill after 18 games played?

"Calgary" said Brendon LaBatte without hesitation after Saturday's, more-difficult-than-it-had-to-be, 23-13 victory over Edmonton.

"Calgary has been on top of this division for the last decade, so to finally be able to handle our business and have everybody in this locker room contribute to get us here right now is absolutely awesome."

Saturday's victory over the Eskimos, as far from awesome as can be, was also win number 13.

They haven't managed that many in almost 50 years.

So how did this bunch pull together a season like this when so many had them pegged to miss the playoffs in 2019?

There was a coaching and management turnover and they also lost two of their top guys on defense — Willie Jefferson and Sam Eguavoen.

The offense, as uninspiring as it was in 2018, made very few changes.

Contending for a playoff spot was especially unlikely considering they lost their starting quarterback on play three of week one.

But with head coach Craig Dickenson's way of doing things, they overcame a one-and-three start to the season to win twelve of their next fourteen.

Dickenson believes an early season pep talk after that rocky start was this team's galvanizing moment.

