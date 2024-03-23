West Yorkshire police appealing for information on fatal M62 collision

West Yorkshire police received a report at 2.06am on Saturday of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision involving a car driving in the wrong direction on the M62.

West Yorkshire police received a report at 2.06am on Saturday of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway. But when officers deployed to locate the vehicle, they found that it had collided with a VW Golf close to the Scammonden Bridge.

The male driver of the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver of the Golf suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Authorities closed both carriageways between Junctions 22 and 24 for much of the morning.

The major collision inquiry team is investigating this collision and is asking for any witnesses to come forward. Investigators also ask anyone with footage of the collision, or the grey Vauxhall Corsa before the crash, to contact the police.

Anyone with information can contact the team on 101.