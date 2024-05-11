Western Caucus holds Rural Broadband hearing in Bakersfield

The Daily Beast

Fox NewsFox News host Laura Ingraham didn’t seem to appreciate how CNN reported on Stormy Daniels’ testimony Thursday in Donald Trump’s criminal trial—especially an instance in which she revealed that a past tweet of hers describing an “orange turd” was, in fact, a reference to the indicted former president.A week after taking umbrage at the rival network’s discussion of Michael Cohen calling his former boss “Von ShitzInPants,” and how that crass nickname had come up during the hush-money trial,