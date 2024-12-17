Western governments expand contacts with Syria's new leadership

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - German and French officials are due to meet representatives of Syria's new governing authorities in Damascus on Tuesday, expanding Western contacts with the new administration after British diplomats met its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa late on Monday.

Nine days after Bashar al-Assad was ousted, Western states are gradually opening channels to the new authorities in Damascus led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, though they continue to designate it a terrorist group.

Late on Monday, Sharaa, formerly known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, met a British foreign ministry delegation. He stressed the need for the restoration of ties and lifting sanctions on Syria so that Syrian refugees can return home, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Photos published by SANA showed Sharaa, whose group was part of al Qaeda until he broke ties in 2016, sitting in a suit with an open shirt during the meeting, his highest level encounter yet with a Western government official since HTS seized power.

The images underline the geopolitical shift since Assad was toppled by HTS-led forces, a blow to Assad's Russian and Iranian allies which could potentially open the way for Western states to reopen contacts with Damascus.

But for now at least, any Western overtures require manoeuvring around both the terrorism designation imposed on HTS during its days as an al Qaeda affiliate and financial sanctions imposed on Damascus under Assad.

Sharaa "spoke about the need to build a state of law and institutions, and establishing security," SANA reported. "He also spoke about Britain's important role internationally."

Ahead of the meeting, UK foreign minister David Lammy said Britain had sent a delegation of senior UK officials "to Damascus this week for meetings with the new interim Syrian authorities and members of civil society groups in Syria".

German diplomats are also planning talks with representatives of HTS in Damascus on Tuesday, the German foreign ministry said.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said the talks would focus on a transitional process for Syria and the protection of minorities.

"The possibilities of a diplomatic presence in Damascus are also being explored there," the spokesperson added in a statement, reiterating that Berlin was monitoring HTS closely in light of its roots in al Qaeda ideology. "As far as one can tell, they have acted prudently so far," the spokesperson said.

The Syrian conflict, which spiralled out of 2011 uprising against Assad's iron-fisted rule, drove millions of Syrians abroad as refugees, including around 1 million who went to Germany.

French diplomats are also expected to visit Damascus later on Tuesday to meet HTS representatives, French officials said.

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the U.S. government has had more than one communication with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) over the past week.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday the European Union should be ready to ease sanctions on Syria if the country's new leadership takes "positive steps" to establish an inclusive government and respect women's and minority rights.

The new administration in Damascus has set out few details on its thinking for the next steps for Syria, which is emerging from more than five decades of iron-fisted rule by the Assad family and nearly 14 years of devastating civil war.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, who formerly led an HTS-affiliated government in Idlib province, has said he will remain in office until March.

(Reporting by Rachel More in Berlin, Maya Gebeily in Beirut; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Peter Graff)