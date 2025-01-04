Western Hospital emergency department closing early due to overcapacity

It is not uncommon for the emergency department at Western Hospital to close, but it is usually due to a lack of staffing. (Shane Hennessey/CBC - image credit)

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., due to lack of capacity.

According to Health P.E.I., all 26 available beds are in use. As of noon Saturday, there were six people waiting to be admitted "and very few possible discharges."

The department will reopen for regular hours Sunday at 8 a.m.

Emergency department closures are not uncommon at Western Hospital, but they are usually due to a lack of staffing.

Health P.E.I. said people with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

Anyone with health concerns or who needs immediate information should call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.