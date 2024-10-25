Western Hospital emergency department closing early Saturday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closing early on Saturday due to a lack of staffing. (Shane Hennessey/CBC - image credit)

A lack of staffing is leading the emergency department at Alberton's Western Hospital to close early on Saturday, Health P.E.I. said in a news release Friday.

The ER in the western Prince Edward Island community will close at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 and reopen for its regular hours on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The health agency said people with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

Anyone with health concerns or who needs immediate health information should call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.