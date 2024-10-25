Western Hospital emergency department closing early Saturday
A lack of staffing is leading the emergency department at Alberton's Western Hospital to close early on Saturday, Health P.E.I. said in a news release Friday.
The ER in the western Prince Edward Island community will close at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 and reopen for its regular hours on Sunday, Oct. 27.
The health agency said people with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
Experiencing abdominal pain.
Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
Anyone with health concerns or who needs immediate health information should call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.