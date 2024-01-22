Western Labrador under extreme cold warning

Schools in Labrador closed on Tuesday because of extreme wind chills. (CBC - image credit)

Schools in Labrador closed on Tuesday because of extreme wind chills.

Environment Canada is warning of falling temperatures and strong winds in western Labrador. (CBC)

An extreme cold warning is in effect for Labrador City and Wabush, with Environment Canada warning people to take precautions as the temperature drops.

Environment Canada is anticipating wind chill that will make it feel like –45 C and 30 km/h northwesterly winds with gusts up to 50 km/h.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," states Environment Canada's website, which also advises bringing pets in out of the cold.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

The cold weather is forecasted to start Monday night and could last until Wednesday morning.

