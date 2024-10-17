Western Manx town welcomes Princess Anne

Princess Anne was greeted by the island's lieutenant governor (centre) at the cathedral [BBC]

The Isle of Man has welcomed the Princess Royal on a visit to a refurbished cathedral and an exhibition celebrating the RNLI's Manx roots.

Princess Anne started her visit at a service of thanksgiving in Peel, marking a milestone in the Cathedral Isle of Man refurbishment project she is patron of.

She is then scheduled to view the All at Sea Exhibition marking the 200th anniversary of the RNLI at the House of Manannan nearby.

Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer said the visit allowed "us to highlight the island’s community spirit, heritage and culture".

Princess Anne gave a reading at the service at Cathedral Isle of Man [BBC]

Some road closures and parking restrictions have been put in place for the one-day visit, including on East Quay and Atholl Street.

The service, which started shortly after 11:30 BST, was attended by 350 invited guests and saw the princess unveil an engraved floor stone celebrating the £2m restoration project.

The Princess Royal unveiled an engraved floor stone to mark the redevelopment project [BBC]

Princess Anne then met some of the donors, project architects and engineers who have been involved in the building's reordering.

That was followed by a guided tour of the All at Sea Exhibition at about 13:15, which highlights the influence shipwrecks in Manx waters had on Sir William Hillary's founding of the maritime lifesaving organisation.

Children from the local primary school gathered outside the House of Manannan for the visit [BBC]

Representatives from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, the fishing and farming industries, RNLI, and local businesses and community organisations were present at the quayside museum.

Prior to the visit, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the Manx community would give the princess "another warm welcome", with many people "looking forward to a special day to mark the reordering of the cathedral and the bicentenary of the RNLI".

Princess Anne last visited the island in 2021, when she presided over the Tynwald ceremony.

