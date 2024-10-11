Some Western NC counties hit by Helene changed early voting plans. Here are the details.

Due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene, some counties in Western North Carolina are changing their early voting plans.

While most counties have been able to maintain their original voting plans, three have had to make adjustments: Buncombe, Madison and McDowell.

Information on those changes will be updated below as it becomes available.

Voters can also search for early voting sites in their area on the State Board of Elections’ website.

Buncombe County

Early voting will be held from Oct. 17 through Nov. 2, including weekends.

Polling sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except for Nov. 2, when polls will close at 3 p.m.

The early voting sites are:

Black Mountain Library, 105 N. Dougherty St., Black Mountain

East Asheville Library, 3 Avon Road, Asheville

Enka-Candler Library, 1404 Sand Hill Road, Candler

Fairview Library, 1 Taylor Road, Fairview

Leicester Community Center, 2979 New Leicester Hwy., Leicester

South Buncombe Library, 260 Overlook Road, Asheville

UNCA Health & Counseling Center, 118 W.T Weaver Blvd., Asheville (new location)

Weaverville Community Center, 60 Lakeshore Drive, Weaverville

Dr. Wesley Grant Southside Center, 285 Livingston St., Asheville (in lieu of Board of Elections location)

West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road, Asheville

Madison County

Early voting will be held from Oct. 17 through Nov. 2, not including weekends.

Polling sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day except for Nov. 2, when polls will close at 3 p.m.

The early voting sites are: