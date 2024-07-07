Western US bakes in heatwave

Aleks Phillips - BBC News
·1 min read
Lilou Guerra, 16, takes in the view of San Francisco during a heatwave on 3 July, 2024
Meteorologists expect West Coast heat records to be tied or broken [Getty Images]

A record-breaking heatwave that has already caused large wildfires in western US states is set to continue next week.

Around 130m people were under some form of heat warning or advisory on Saturday. Nearly 57m people remain under heat alerts, as at least one child has already died in heat-related circumstances in Arizona.

Meteorologists are warning that warm nights will lead to people suffering heat stress. Temperatures could reach 128F (53C) in Death Valley on Monday.

While it is hard to link individual heatwaves to climate change, scientists say they are becoming more common and intense because of it.

A man pulls a dog in a wagon across scorching-hot pavement on 5 July, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
Palm Springs in California reached 124F (51C) on Friday, beating its previous all-time record of 123F (50.6C) [Getty Images]
Firefighters knock down a structure fire that ignited during the Thompson wildfire in Oroville, California on 3 July, 2024
Tens of thousands were evacuated as the Thompson Fire - which broke out in Oroville on Tuesday - spread across 3,789 acres of California, destroying 25 structures [Getty Images]
Inmate firefighters tasked with battling the Thompson fire in Oroville, California.
Firefighters were also called to tackle the French Fire in Mariposa on Thursday, which has since spread across 908 acres and injured four emergency responders [Getty Images]
An air tanker drops fire retardant during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on 2 July, 2024
California Governor Gavin Newsom described the extreme heat as "the number one weather killer" [Getty Images]
Smoke from the Lake Fire fills the air as it burns near to the entrance of Michael Jackson's former Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California on 6 July.
The latest California wildfire - the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara - has spread across 13,264 acres and approaches Michael Jackson's former Neverland Ranch (pictured) [Reuters]
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories