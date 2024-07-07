Western US bakes in heatwave

A record-breaking heatwave that has already caused large wildfires in western US states is set to continue next week.
Around 130m people were under some form of heat warning or advisory on Saturday. Nearly 57m people remain under heat alerts, as at least one child has already died in heat-related circumstances in Arizona.
Meteorologists are warning that warm nights will lead to people suffering heat stress. Temperatures could reach 128F (53C) in Death Valley on Monday.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Records tumbled across the West as a slow-moving heat wave of potentially historic proportions tightened its grip from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona on Friday, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures.
MAYREAU, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (AP) — Mayreu is one of the smallest inhabited islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It's so small that it's barely visible — a dot on the map of the Caribbean. Hurricane Beryl nearly erased it from the map.
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The minister for the two islands in Grenada that Hurricane Beryl first slammed into with catastrophic winds had a simple message for U.N. and other humanitarian officials who asked what was needed: “Anything that would allow a human being to survive.”
The New Brunswick Invasive Species Council is raising awareness about a rose species that's harming native trees and plants in the province.Kristin Elton, executive director of the council, told CBC Radio's Shift that multiflora rose bushes will grow onto other species and nearby vegetation, suffocating them and competing with them for resources."That's where we see the issues," she said. "It has these really tall canning structures that kind of come up and fountain out and over. When there is s
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.
Hot and humid conditions persist across Ontario, accompanied by an increased risk of severe storms. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts.
VANCOUVER — More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings this morning as a heatwave expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.