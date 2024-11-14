Westlake restaurant damaged in 2017 fire celebrates 30th anniversary
Within the last year, new owners took the reins of Moosehead Saloon in Westlake. The restaurant and bar is now celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Within the last year, new owners took the reins of Moosehead Saloon in Westlake. The restaurant and bar is now celebrating its 30th anniversary.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Goldberg's birthday episode also included the return of the Wind Machine of Chaos and her face on a giant wheel of cheese.
The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.
Justine Bateman feels like she can breathe again after the presidential election. She's not alone – though many disagree.
A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."
Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.
The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back once again, this time in Toronto for six dates, and if you're attending, you might be wondering: who are you going to see on stage before the headliner? We've seen names like Suki Waterhouse open for Swift, or Sabrina Car
The lawyer paired the gown with classic accessories during a day out in Saint-Tropez alongside her husband—see her full look here!
The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl
Video footage shared by Ukraine's 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade appears to show a devastating attack on a Russian convoy in Donetsk.
We're past the bad place.
Ex-Pence staffer Olivia Troye said making the Florida congressman the attorney general was akin to "putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald's security."
Snow White actress Rachel Zegler is facing backlash after she posted her feelings about Donald Trump and his supporters on Instagram last week following his election win. The comments have prompted some Disney fans to vow a boycott of the film’s March 2025 release. Zegler, 23, took to her Instagram stories to write a long statement about her disapproval of Trump’s win. “I find myself speechless in the midst of this,” she wrote, according to a social media user who took screenshots of the post be
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s
This former Bruins defenseman has announced his retirement.
After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt
A man who describes himself as a “close friend” of Matt Gaetz, the controversial right-wing firebrand who is Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, asked a court to expunge legal records containing details of a drug-fueled sex party with an underage girl at which Gaetz was allegedly in attendance. The friend—Chris Dorworth, a lobbyist and former member of the Florida House who allegedly hosted the party—has filed two motions requesting that the records, which include witness statements from p
Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.