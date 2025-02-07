Westminster Joe and the Juice stores fined after mouse droppings found in bread boxes

Two Joe and the Juice branches in central London were ordered to temporarily close (Westminster City Council)

Two branches of Joe and the Juice in central London have been fined £40,000 each after serious mice infestations were found.

The two branches - in Westminster’s Garrick Street and Davies Street - were ordered to pay a total of £95,900 after costs at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Mouse droppings were found in bread boxes (WCC)

The court heard how the chain’s outlet on Garrick Street was shut temporarily by council inspectors after a widespread mouse infestation was discovered in June 2023.

Mouse droppings were found in boxes of bread used for the outlet’s sandwiches, while evidence of the rodent droppings on napkins meant for customers was also found.

A separate inspection at an outlet on Davies Street in December 2023 also revealed that bread stored on trays had been gnawed by mice.

Droppings were found near the bread (WCC)

There were droppings in the coffee shop’s front-of-house serving area, as well as in the shop’s storage.

Council officials said the infestation was likely encouraged by crumbs below the chain’s shelving.

The chain said it had taken action to fix the problems raised at both of the two stores.

Both outlets were served with emergency Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notices, temporarily closing them, before pleading guilty to two offences under food hygiene regulations.

Cllr Aicha Less, Westminster’s Cabinet Member for Children and Public Protection said: “Customers should have peace of mind that the kitchen and cafes they enjoy have the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness.

“However, the details of these cases are truly shocking and fall well below the standards we expect of food businesses in Westminster.

“The severity of these fines demonstrates how seriously we take food hygiene, and residents and visitors can be reassured that the council will take meaningful action to keep them safe.

"We continue to work closely with all food and hospitality businesses to make sure the very highest standards of cleanliness are maintained.”

A Joe and the Juice spokesperson said: "We are fully committed to food safety and hygiene standards. We took immediate steps to rectify the issues at these two sites, which have now received the highest hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

“We will continue to develop and implement best practice policies and procedures to uphold stringent protocols across all our stores."