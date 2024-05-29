Westminster teen returns to Scripps National Spelling Bee stage

NextShark

The Japanese man who found global fame after transforming himself into a “dog” through a $16,000 costume is now hoping to morph into another animal. Toco commissioned model and sculpture company Zeppet to create his hyperrealistic costume of a rough collie. Since his costume's completion last spring, Toco has launched a YouTube channel to document his journey, given media interviews and engaged in dog-like activities such as going out for walks and "eating" dog food.