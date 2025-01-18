Westmount mayor won't seek re-election

Smith was elected as Westmount city councillor in 2013 and was first elected mayor of Westmount in November 2017. (Christina Smith/Facebook - image credit)

Westmount Mayor Christina Smith announced on Friday she will not be seeking re-election.

In a message on the city's website, Smith said the decision to step aside after 12 years on council, came after thoughtful discussion with her family.

Smith was elected as Westmount city councillor in 2013 and was first elected mayor of Westmount in November 2017, succeeding longtime mayor Peter Trent. She served as interim mayor after Trent's departure in April 2017. In 2021, Smith was elected again and ran unopposed.

She said that throughout her time at city hall, her goal remained the promotion of civic engagement and development of the city, while reflecting the priorities of its residents.

"While much remains to be accomplished … I am immensely grateful to have served alongside a dedicated Council comprised of individuals driven by a genuine desire to serve our community," she wrote.

She also pointed to infrastructure projects and the management of the COVID-19 pandemic where, she writes, the "true spirit of the community shone through."

The next administration will face significant challenges, including housing and the redevelopment of the southeast sector of Westmount near Place Alexis Nihon, Smith noted.

Smith will remain mayor until the next municipal election this November.