‘Westworld': How Many Delos Destinations Theme Parks Are There?

The first two seasons of HBO’s sci-fi series “Westworld” centered on Westworld, the fictional old west-style theme park run by the fictional company Delos. Obviously, given the title of the show, that was to be expected.

But viewers of the Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy-created series soon found out that Westworld wasn’t the lone Delos-created theme park. The “world” inhabited by Hosts like Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandie Newton), Teddy (James Marsden) and frequented by guests like William a.k.a. The Man in Black (Ed Harris), is actually one of several experiences available to customers of Delos Destinations.

Ahead of “Westworld” Season 3’s premiere on Sunday, fans know that Delos’ attraction is made up of six theme parks in total. We have complete confirmation of this number courtesy of the HBO-created Delos Destinations website, which promotes six “worlds,” but doesn’t give away the names/descriptions for all of them.

But, of course, we’ve already seen three of the parks on the show during Season 1 and 2. And a fourth has popped up in the marketing for Season 3. Here are the parks that we currently know of: Park 1, Westworld; Park 2, Shogunworld; Park 3, Warworld; and Park 6, The Raj.

The only park that “Westworld” viewers actually got to see in Season 1 was Westworld, though Shogunworld was teased somewhat in the finale. And in Season 2, we went inside Shogunworld, the park modeled after Japan’s Edo period, and The Raj, an attraction inspired by the period between 1858 and 1947 during which the British Crown ruled over the Indian subcontinent.

Even though Season 3 doesn’t premiere until Sunday, we know that it will introduce us to Warworld, a park that is meant to replicate the Nazi Germany-occupied Italy during World War II. Fans were treated to their first glimpses of Warworld via several teasers and trailers for the show’s third season.

You can see the promotional pages for the six theme parks below, courtesy of Delos Destinations’ website. (You’ll notice that Park 3 is not specifically labeled Warworld and the image for it is all scrambled up, but we’re sure it’s just a matter of HBO waiting for Season 3 to premiere before officially revealing the park on the website.)

For those of you who need to brush up on “Westworld” Season 2 before the third season premieres on Sunday — it’s really been a long time at this point, so you probably should — you can read our rundown of the things you’ll need to remember from Season 2 right here.

“Westworld” Season 3 premieres Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.

