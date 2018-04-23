'Westworld' returns, and this time the women are in charge

Welcome back to Westworld, all you cowpokes and gunslingers. Best tread lightly, though — these parts ain't quite the same since you visited last. The second season premiere, "Journey Into Night" — so named, of course, for the new narrative that Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) devised just before he was shot through the skull by his creation, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) — picks up roughly two weeks after the cataclysmic events of the Season 1 finale.