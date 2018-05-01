Westworld season 3 is officially coming from HBO

From Digital Spy

Westworld is known keeping fans on the back-foot constantly with shifting timelines and game-changing twists, but there's absolutely nothing in doubt about the show's future.





Just two episodes into the second season of Westworld, HBO confirmed on Tuesday (May 1) that a third season of the science fiction thriller series is officially in the works. Have a look at the video teaser announcing season 3 below:









"It's been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew," HBO president Casey Bloys said on Tuesday. "From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us."

Westworld's third season doesn't have an airdate on HBO, but don't expect it anytime soon. There was a two-year gap from when Westworld's first season ended in 2016 and the arrival of the second season last month.

"It's an ongoing conversation with our friends at HBO, and for us, with a show of this scope and scale, we're not interested in doing the compromised version," showrunner Jonathan Nolan recently said of the third run's ETA.

"We want the show to get bigger and bigger and more ambitious and this takes time. We want to take all the time we need to get it right."

