Wet and dangerous hiking conditions warned in the Adirondacks by New York State Department of Enviornmental Conservation
TORONTO — It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians — plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car. Electric vehicles have been gaining in popularity, accounting for three per cent of light vehicle sales in 2022, up from 2.3 per cent a year earlier, according to Statistics Canada. That number is poised to jump, with the federal government phasing out the sale
The world’s largest iceberg, known as A23a, is on the move in open water after being stuck to the ocean floor since the 1980s. It is drifting off the coast of Antarctica and may pose a risk to wildlife if it collides with the unpopulated South Georgia Islands.
The ultimate weather whiplash will strike parts of the East Coast to end this week, with a massive wintry blow following mild temperatures and excessive rainfall. Brace for significant impacts to travel and power heading into the weekend
Yunus Cetinkya and his coworkers prepare for the lunch crowd at Mustafa Restaurant, a Turkish spot in the Wilson and Dufferin area of North York. They set up the tables, and place fresh baklava in a display window. They make sure to close the blinds on the eatery's east side before the customers arrive to keep them from seeing the garbage.A dozen tires, broken furniture, multiple plastic judges, and other trash littered the grass and could be seen spilling onto the sidewalk down Garratt Boulevar
(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from China’s worst earthquake since 2014 rose to more than 130 as the government sent a top official to oversee recovery efforts.Most Read from BloombergS&P Logs Worst Day in Two Months, Bonds Power On: Markets WrapTrump Barred From Colorado Ballot in Unprecedented RulingThe Hedge Fund Traders Dominating a Massive Bet on BondsApple Races to Tweak Software Ahead of Looming US Watch BanOnce Africa’s Richest Woman, Dos Santos Has $734 Million of Assets FrozenSome 113 p
Snow squall warnings and weather advisories are in place for parts of southern Ontario as some areas could see more than 10 cm of snow through Tuesday. Be prepared for slow commutes
Scientists have come across strange types of rock that contain manmade plastic in all five inhabited continents, Newsweek reports — a shocking sign that the extent of worldwide plastic pollution is reaching alarming levels. According to a study published earlier this year in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, rocks that contain artificial plastic […]
Winter will arrive with a blast of snow, ice and strong winds on Thursday, continuing into Friday across eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. In the short term, rounds of rain will continue to move over eastern areas, with additional precipitation of 40 to 80 millimetres possible through Wednesday and Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, the total amount of rain from the storm blowing since Monday will likely climb into the 100-150 millimetre range for many areas, especially in Victoria County
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy rains drenched parts of California on Wednesday, bringing the threat of flooding and mudslides as millions of people geared up for holiday travel, the National Weather Service said. The Pacific storm centered offshore was moving gradually southeastward, sending bands of rain ashore and hitting particularly hard on the central coast after sweeping through the San Francisco Bay Area. Flood watches were posted all the way south to San Diego. California’s rain came as the No
CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen reports on the volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula.
Did B.C. get enough rain to alleviate some of the drought conditions or did rain totals fall short? The Weather Network's Mia Gordon has more.
A society committed to rescuing abandoned rabbits and their feral offspring says it's removed more than two dozen of the animals from Vancouver's Granville Island after management there had planned to euthanize them."This has been the best outcome for the Granville Island rabbits," said Rabbitats Rescue Society founder Sorelle Saidman in a release describing how the animals were moved to the organization's rescue centre.Rabbitats says the animals, which included two pregnant females that gave bi
A slow-moving storm has left property damage and tens of thousands of people without power, many of whom have no timeline for when it will be restored. Meanwhile, parts of normally frozen Labrador are flooded with green grass.
The B.C. government has issued a $25,000 fine to the operators of the Red Chris mine in northwest B.C. for not installing electric fences around its work camp to deter bears from entering.The province says that "electric fencing helps prevent dangerous interactions between people and wildlife, specifically in this case grizzly bears," and that mine operators displayed "repeated non-compliance" with orders going back to 2018.In a Tuesday statement, the province's environmental assessment office (
After weeks of intense seismic activity, a volcano has erupted in southwest Iceland, just one day after the area reopened to tourists.
A volcanic eruption began on Monday night in Iceland, south of the capital Reykjavik, following an earthquake swarm, Iceland's Meteorological Office reported. For weeks, the Nordic country has been on high alert for a potential eruption at any moment after a period of intense seismic activity on the southwest peninsula, which last month prompted evacuation orders."At 22:17 this evening, a volcanic eruption began north of Grindavik on the Reykjanes peninsula," the IMO said, adding that it could b
Nova Scotia is continuing to deal with the effects of a slow-burning storm that began with heavy wind and rain on Monday. According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, over 30,000 customers were still without power as of 1:07 p.m. Tuesday. The outages are spread across the province, with significant concentrations in the Annapolis Valley and on the South Shore, as well as in New Glasgow, Amherst and Antigonish. Wind warnings were in effect on Cape Breton Island Tuesday, including in Inverness Cou
One French village is still struggling with heaps of rubbish which residents say is causing water pollution and terrible smells.
Dutch airline KLM is set to face off with environmentalists in an Amsterdam court on Tuesday over whether its advertisements misled customers in an alleged case of "greenwashing". The case brought by Fossil Free, which centres around KLM's "Fly Responsibly" advertising campaign, is seen as a test of what environmental claims the aviation industry can make while it remains a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.
Owners of certain electric vehicles could save "hundreds of pounds" on their energy bills by using electricity stored in the batteries to power their homes, according to the government. Using bidirectional charging, or two-way charging, households could fuel their cars when electricity costs are lowest - at off-peak hours during the night- and use it in their home at peak times when prices are higher, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said. There are some 950,000 fully electric cars and 50,000 electric vans on UK roads a study from EV charging station app, ZapMap found.