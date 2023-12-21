Wet and dangerous hiking conditions warned in the Adirondacks by New York State Department of Enviornmental Conservation

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians — plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car. Electric vehicles have been gaining in popularity, accounting for three per cent of light vehicle sales in 2022, up from 2.3 per cent a year earlier, according to Statistics Canada. That number is poised to jump, with the federal government phasing out the sale