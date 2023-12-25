Wet weather begins to push out

The Canadian Press

SAINT ANDREWS, N.B. — A New Brunswick family that went without power for five days after a wind storm battered the region says they were taken aback by the strength of the gusts that brought down power lines and massive trees and have left more than 1,000 provincial residents facing the prospect of Christmas without electricity. Kelly Hickey said her family is used to the occasional power outages during storms that come with living near the woods just outside of Saint Andrews, N.B. “But this sto