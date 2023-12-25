Wet weather begins to push out
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the latest forecast.
An atmospheric river is set to bring heavy rain to the Lower Mainland and South Coast on Christmas Day, according to authorities who say flooding in low-lying areas could be possible.Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver's North Shore, saying that rain is expected to become heavier by Monday afternoon. Around 40 to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall there.The warnings for the South Coast come after an ongoing windstorm led to warnings up and down the B.C. coast, wit
A round of high winds and heavy rains will hit B.C. for Christmas Day on Monday. Another system will arrive by the middle of the week
Dense fog is in the forecast across southern Ontario into Christmas, so it’s a good thing Santa has Rudolph to lead the way
A strong El Niño is responsible for a remarkably warm December across most of Canada this year
At least five times, a catastrophe has killed off the vast majority of Earth’s species. As scientists say we’re in a sixth mass extinction, what can we learn from the past?
Highways 11 and 17 likely to be significantly impacted by hours of freezing rain between Monday night and Wednesday
Vancouver island is in for a turbulent end to Christmas Day as damaging winds are forecasted. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides the timings and impacts of the system.
The B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) has rejected an application from FortisBC to build a natural gas pipeline worth $327 million in the Okanagan region.The Okanagan Capacity Upgrade (OCU) project would have seen the installation of 30 kilometres of new pipeline, running north from Penticton to Chute Lake, along with two new power stations to help regulate the pipeline's flow.FortisBC, the main natural gas utility in the province, said the OCU project was needed to meet demand in the southern In
A tenacious Vancouver Island marmot's long-distance quest for love may help explain how the endangered animals are bouncing back from near extinction. Adam Taylor, executive director of the Marmot Recovery Foundation in Nanaimo, B.C., said Camas the marmot wandered for 35 kilometres over mountains and down valleys looking for a mate. "There are not many marmots. It's a pretty small community. So, finding a partner can be a challenge. He's really kind of gone the whole nine yards to track somebod
Rescue crews are urgently searching for a four-year-old girl who slid into a fast-moving river in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint Jean region on Friday.
Researchers spent months combing through evidence to classify Canada’s first fire-generated tornado back in August
“Water is not pure if it is laden with chemicals that may or may not be harmful. And too often we just don’t know.”
While America buys over 25 million Christmas trees annually, there are some that don't get strung up with tinsel. Here's what happens to them.
One of the most intense cold outbreaks in living memory swept over eastern North America in time for the final Christmas of the 1980s
Weather Network's Shannon Fernando explains how a low pressure system will not only bring heavy amounts of rainfall but strong wind gusts as well. The rainfall will add to an already rain-filled December but the main concern lies with the wind gusts which can bring power outages on Christmas Day.
Blizzard warnings have been issued across the Central Plains, threatening Christmas Day travelers with delays and dangerous road conditions.
A member of a rare and endangered species related to the giraffe was recently born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, according to zoo officials.
SAINT ANDREWS, N.B. — A New Brunswick family that went without power for five days after a wind storm battered the region says they were taken aback by the strength of the gusts that brought down power lines and massive trees and have left more than 1,000 provincial residents facing the prospect of Christmas without electricity. Kelly Hickey said her family is used to the occasional power outages during storms that come with living near the woods just outside of Saint Andrews, N.B. “But this sto
Temperatures far above seasonal have brought more rain to Quebec than the province has ever seen in one month during the winter
Highs remain above normal through Sunday with dry weather in North Carolina. Rain chances return Monday with showers likely by late day.