Wet weather moving in for the weekend in Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at when the next round of wet weather will move in to Northern California and how much rain and snow can be expected.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at when the next round of wet weather will move in to Northern California and how much rain and snow can be expected.
VANCOUVER — Winds approaching 140 km/h have been hitting Vancouver Island weather stations after Environment Canada issued the latest in a series of wind warnings for the B.C. coast.
An interesting, wintry setup in southern Ontario on Thursday overnight into Friday could mean higher snowfall totals in parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this time around.
Get ready for a frosty weekend across southern Ontario as temperatures plunge to levels we haven’t seen in nearly two years
Forecasters around the world are awaiting the return of La Niña. The arrival of the climate phenomenon caused by cooling ocean waters can have big impacts on Prairie winter weather. But CBC's weather specialist Ethan Williams says La Niña may not pack the same punch this time around.
Warnings are in effect as some communities brace for 20+ cm of snow
Chinook winds were certainly at play this week, bringing big temperatures swings to parts of Alberta
Here’s where we stand across Canada after the opening waves of winter washed over the country—and a look ahead at what's next over the next few weeks and months
Mammoth Overland's latest model has a cozy, wool-lined interior with a king-size bed.
Two new baby lizards have hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo, the first of their species to be bred there, zoo officials said Thursday. Perentie lizards, or Varanus giganteus, are native to Australia and one of the world's largest lizards, dwarfed only by the Komodo dragon and a few others. “It is incredibly rewarding for our team to experience success breeding this species,” zoo curator Byron Wusstig said in a statement.
The snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan Wednesday night is now moving into Manitoba.Areas south of Highway 1 received up to 20 cm of snow overnight and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was recommending against travelling on several highways early Thursday morning.By 9:30 a.m. CST, most of the highways had been upgraded to partially covered with snow, though highways in and around Maple Creek still had travel not recommended."We had a fairly heavy band of snow centred around Swift Current an
EDMONTON — The Alberta government has announced plans to ban new mountaintop removal and open-pit coal developments on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains, but the new rules wouldn't apply to advanced projects like a contentious mine proposed for the Crowsnest Pass.
Pre-Christmas travel plans will be impacted this weekend as a nor'easter beginning Friday night will bring significant snowfall to much of the Maritimes.The storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard before moving south of the province on Saturday with snow along its northern edge.The heaviest snowfall is set for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and into southeastern New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)Most of mainland Nova Scotia, as well as P.E.I. and southeastern New Brunswick, will land in the significan
Environment Canada's special weather statement for this weekend now includes all three counties on Prince Edward Island. The weather agency issued the statement for Kings and Queens counties Wednesday, but added Prince County to the mix Thursday morning. "Significant snowfall and strong winds [are] likely Friday night into Saturday," the special weather statement reads. An update late Thursday afternoon estimated 15 to 25 centimetres of total snowfall could fall across the province, with maximum
Reintroduction of Scotland’s extinct predators could help solve its biodiversity crisis. Examples from India and Kenya show that it is possible to live alongside predators and overcome prejudice.
Toronto was blanketed with a light dusting of snow Friday morning, with Environment Canada forecasting frigid temperatures for the weekend.The federal weather agency had issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city and surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon, though it was lifted in the early morning hours Friday.Flurries are expected throughout the day before the snow tapers off this evening, Environment Canada said. Roughly two centimetres of snow were expected to accumulate in some pa
The blob on the satellite image is a rainbow of colors. An analyst digitally sharpens it and there, highlighted in red, is the source: a concrete oil pad spewing methane.
Satellite observations have revealed the Greenland ice sheet’s rapid thinning, which has accelerated as the planet warms
Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on Dec. 19.
The P.E.I. Green Party's energy critic says Maritime Electric's plan to expand its power generation on the Island through the use of fossil-fuel technology is shortsighted. Peter Bevan-Baker said he was "very disappointed and not entirely shocked" to learn that the energy utility is applying to spend $427 million on a combustion turbine, a battery for energy storage systems, and internal combustion engines. "Maritime Electric is not necessarily known for being a progressive company when it comes
Bushfires in Australia's Victoria state burnt out of control on Saturday, with authorities issuing an evacuation order at the highest danger rating for hundreds of residents in the state's west. The alert was for an area near the Grampians National Park, about 241km (149 miles) west of state capital Melbourne, and included rural towns such as Halls Gap, population 495. Authorities have warned of a high-risk bush fire season this Australian summer after several quiet seasons compared with the 2019-2020 "Black Summer" fires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.