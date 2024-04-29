Wet weather set to hike prices of bread, beer and biscuits

Blathnaid Corless
·3 min read
Henry Ward's farm at Shortferry near Lincoln on Thursday morning
The unusually wet autumn resulted in lower levels of planting, while relentless flooding over winter led to even more losses for British farmers - Bav Media

The price of bread, beer and biscuits is set to increase owing to the unusually wet autumn and winter weather, experts have warned.

Analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), a nonprofit, found that production of wheat, barley, oats and oilseed rape could fall by four million tonnes this year compared to 2023 - a reduction of 17.5 per cent.

It comes as the unusually wet autumn resulted in lower levels of planting, while relentless storms and flooding over winter led to even more losses for British farmers.

Experts have said there is a “real risk” that the price of bread, beer and biscuits could increase if the poor harvest leads to higher costs.

Customers browse a shelf of bread at Iceland Foods
Wheat production could be hit particularly hard, with the ECIU estimating a fall of more than a quarter - 26.5 per cent - compared to 2023 - Chris Ratcliffe

Tom Lancaster, a land analyst at ECIU, said: “This washout winter is playing havoc with farmers’ fields leading to soils so waterlogged they cannot be planted or too wet for tractors to apply fertilisers.

“This is likely to mean not only a financial hit for farmers but higher imports as we look to plug the gap left by a shortfall in UK supply.

“There’s also a real risk that the price of bread, beer and biscuits could increase as the poor harvest may lead to higher costs.”

Wheat production could be hit particularly hard, with the ECIU estimating a fall of more than a quarter - 26.5 per cent - compared to 2023.

This is because milling wheat used to make bread needs to meet higher quality requirements that will be more difficult for farmers to achieve with the wet weather.

Two pints of beer on table
With the wet weather continuing to hamper the planting of spring crops like barley, brewers and distillers may also see higher costs - STasker

Last week, the head of Associated British Foods - one of the UK’s biggest breadmakers, which owns Kingsmill and Ryvita - warned of potentially higher prices if the rise in the cost of domestic grains is not offset by larger harvests abroad.

As the wet weather continues to hamper the planting of spring crops like barley, brewers and distillers may also see higher costs, leading to an increase in the cost of a pint, the ECIU said.

It comes as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) recently said extreme weather presents one of the biggest threats to UK food security.

Warmer wetter winters similar to this past year are expected to increase in frequency as the climate warms.

Mr Lancaster added: “To withstand the wetter winters that will come from climate change, farmers need more support.”

“The Government’s green farming schemes are vital to this, helping farmers to invest in their soils to allow them to recover faster from both floods and droughts.”

Noting that half of British food comes from abroad, Mr Lancaster said the Government will have to ensure farmers both in the UK and abroad are supported.

“Moving faster to net zero emissions is the only guaranteed way to limit these impacts and maintain our food security,” he added.

