Wet and windy Sunday, March 24 morning weather forecast
It's officially spring, but Friday's snow across southern Ontario could bring one of the largest one-day snowfall totals of the year
A female killer whale that beached in northern Vancouver Island died on Saturday despite efforts by the community to push the mammal back into the water.Video of the incident, which occurred near the village of Zeballos on the island's northwest coast, shows dozens of people trying to save the stranded orca.The female orca was stranded on shore in the Little Espinosa Inlet, about nine kilometres southwest of the village, at low tide while a calf swam nearby, said Florence Bruce of the Ehattesaht
Slick roads and slow travel will continue across Alberta as Saturday’s snow spills straight into Sunday
Brace for a wild weather weekend as an impactful system barrels towards the Maritimes, threatening to disrupt travel with freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and the risk of localized flooding
Coughing Trees Trees are quite literally "coughing" as they're struggling to keep up with the sheer amount of heat-trapped carbon dioxide in the air. A team of researchers led by Penn State assistant research professor of geosciences Max Lloyd, have found that in hotter climates, trees are no longer able to help out in reducing […]
Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Lauren Baker said the snake, sneezed up blood during a feeding about two weeks ago but was in recovery.
A drone and robot are aiding in the inspection of the devastation inside the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant reactor, 13 years post-meltdown.
For anyone who has flown with United Airlines over the last year or so, you've likely seen the in-flight video promoting the company's first Chief Trash Officer — Oscar the Grouch.It's all part of a marketing campaign to promote the airline's ambitions to use more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the future. SAF is biofuel that can be made from food waste and agricultural products. It's more expensive than jet fuel, but it's less polluting and can already be used by aircraft without any engine
Hybrids are set to take a bigger share of the new car market than EVs this year as more buyers question electric vehicles.
More than 200 cats and kittens will be moved from a single property in northern British Columbia to the care of the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in one of the society's largest intakes of rescued animals in recent years, it says.Eileen Drever, senior officer with the society, says the B.C. SPCA became involved after a request for assistance from the animals' guardian, who said he was feeling overwhelmed with his situation."We sent staff out to his property. And when aske
After a week that brought heavy snow and travel disruptions to southern Alberta, another round of wintry weather will fill this first full weekend of spring
Fourteen wolf-dogs and one coy-dog — a coyote-dog cross — are getting used to their new home in the shadows of the Rocky Mountains.They came from a breeding kennel on Vancouver Island. The Warmland Wolf Kennel was closing down operations and needed help finding a home for the partly wild animals.Being the only non-profit of its kind in Canada, the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary west of Calgary stepped in."There was a wolf-dog breeder and he was basically closing down his operation. He had reached ou
More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs made by Nestle and sold during the winter holidays are being recalled after reports of some users receiving burns or lacerations, according to a federal safety agency. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the mugs, when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards. The four gift sets were sold in 11 ounce and 16 ounce sizes as part of several sets including a Starbucks holiday gift set with two mugs, Starbucks classic hot cocoa and mug, Starbucks peppermint and classic hot cocoas and mug, and Starbucks holiday blend coffee and mug.
This winter ended with widespread drought across Canada, a worse position than we saw ahead of last year’s unprecedented wildfire season
A research animal identified as Bear 122 or "The Boss" is believed to have been the first grizzly bear spotted out of hibernation.
Zoo-based research can teach us about the needs of animals in our care.
January and February were the warmest on record for the respective months of the year, making nine consecutive months of record warmth, NOAA said.
Another round of snowfall headed for Alberta, causing travel woes across the region. Stay informed with meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network with the timings and impact of the system.
Rain, freezing rain, and plenty of snow on deck for the weekend as winter isn't ready to say goodbye to Atlantic Canada. Meteorologist Melinda Singh has the details.