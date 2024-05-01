Wetlands in Arizona? Tres Rios Wetlands is Phoenix’s hidden nature gem
The Tres Rios Wetlands spans 700 acres of water and features a unique ecosystem unlike anything in the Valley.
The Tres Rios Wetlands spans 700 acres of water and features a unique ecosystem unlike anything in the Valley.
WARNING: Some may find this story contains distressing photos or contentIt started with calf number 123. "He was perfectly fine and drinking on a cow," said John Gallant, who owns beef cattle on his third-generation farm in St. Timothée, P.E.I., near Wellington. He jumped on his tractor and was backing out when he saw something strange."The calf was laying pretty much lined up with the side of this fence post in the middle of a water puddle there, stiff as a board with his eyes rolled behind his
“Such a beautiful (animal) ... (Although) had to be terrifying to see him up close.”
“Clearly, being a shark in the open ocean is not without risks.”
Senate Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he will lead a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to undo the Biden administration’s final rule on permitting announced Tuesday morning. “All the White House had to do was implement the commonsense, bipartisan permitting reforms in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, that all sides agreed upon, but once…
“When Frosty is swimming underwater, he is like this glowing white object.”
CALEDON, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province plans to begin buying up land to build a highway in the Toronto area. Ford says the province will be meeting with landowners soon to buy property at a fair market value. He says fieldwork has begun on the proposed 52-kilometre highway that will run west from Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont., through Peel Region and southwest to Highway 401 in Halton Region, west of Toronto. Ford says early construction contracts will be awarded next year. E
Scientific Alchemy A team of scientists in the United Kingdom say they have discovered a porous material that has the potential capacity to store large quantities of greenhouse gases, The Independent reports, making it one possible tool in the arsenal to fight climate change. The scientists detailed how they used computational models to develop this […]
The mayor of Whale Cove, Nunavut, says the territorial government blocked the community's request for approval to help with official search and rescue efforts last week, after a 21-year-old man went missing from Baker Lake. The man, who went missing on April 19, was believed to be heading from Baker Lake to Rankin Inlet on snowmobile. His body was found three days later, about 140 kilometres outside of Baker Lake. The Whale Cove searchers had requested what's called a "tasking number," from Nuna
The colorful animal was seen swimming and digging in the sandy river.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the Alberta forecast details for you.
May snowfall is making an unexpected appearance in Alberta, causing disruptions and challenges for residents. Accumulations of snow are expected in various parts of the province, affecting travel conditions and potentially causing delays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will be providing updates on the extent and duration of this late-season snow event.
A man who kicked a bison in the leg was then hurt by one of the animals in Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials. Park rangers arrested and jailed him after he was treated for minor injuries. Park rangers got a call about the man allegedly harassing a bison herd and kicking one of them about seven miles (11 kilometers) inside the park's west entrance on April 21.
There have been 118 reported cases of eye damage in Ontario since the phenomenon, adding to the several cases seen in Quebec.
America’s rarest mammal is staring down extinction—but these specimens offer hope.
A spring storm is hitting parts of Alberta, with up to 25 centimetres of snow possible for some regions.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for a swath of the province — from Jasper south to Banff and Canmore, east to Calgary, and down to Pincher Creek and Cardston — with significant snowfall expected to continue all week.Areas along the foothills were expected to see heavy, wet snowfall starting this evening and continuing through Wednesday, with 10 to 25 ce
The nearly 300-year-old Philippine town was submerged in the 1970s to build a major reservoir.
Researchers forced to cut short an annual survey of wildlife on a remote Lake Superior island this winter due to unusually warm weather announced Tuesday that they managed to gather data that shows the wolf population is stable. Isle Royale is a 134,000-acre (54,200-hectare) island situated in far western Lake Superior between Grand Marais, Minnesota, and Thunder Bay, Canada. Researchers typically conduct aerial surveys of the island to develop population estimates and observe animal behavior.
At least four people are dead, including an infant, after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma overnight, as severe storms threaten more twisters, heavy rain and large hail from Missouri to Texas Sunday.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida, perhaps the most vulnerable state to sea-level rise and extreme weather, is on the verge of repealing what's left of a 16-year-old law that lists climate change as a priority when making energy policy decisions. Instead, the state would make energy affordability and availability its main focus. A bill waiting to be signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would strip the term “climate change” from much of state law and reverse a policy then-Gov. Charlie Crist cham
While a student in junior high, Aeshnina Azzahra discovered that a village near her home in Indonesia had become a dumping ground for plastic waste from Western countries. Plastic has made its way into the local rivers, roadsides, farmland and beaches, she said. "It's really shocking for me," recalled Azzahra, now 16. "It's really weird for me to believe it, because the developed countries have more money, and more advanced technology." Azzahra is in Ottawa with her father, also an environmental