Wettest month in 250 years, say researchers

September was the wettest month in Oxford for 250 years, according to university researchers.

Experts from the University of Oxford's Radcliffe Meteorological Station said it saw 193.3mm of rainfall.

This was the highest monthly rainfall in the area since 1774 and it was the second wettest month since records began in 1767.

The majority of the rain fell across 22 and 23 September and caused flash flooding.

Charlie Knight, Radcliffe Meteorological observer, described the findings as "remarkable" especially when considering that most of the months rainfall fell across two days.

He said: "This exceptional amount of rainfall is particularly unusual given that September is typically not a very wet month, averaging 52mm of rain.

"Only about one year in 10 is it the wettest month of the year."

Nearby Environmental Agency (EA) gauges support the Radcliffe rainfall totals, with one gauge at Osney Lock recording 101.1 mm in just under 23 hours on 23 September.

The Radcliffe Meteorological Station, managed by the university's School of Geography and the Environment, holds the longest series of temperature and rainfall records for one site in Britain.

Top five wettest months at the Radcliffe Meteorological Station

September 1774 223.9mm September 2024 193.3mm November 1770 192.4mm October 1875 189.0mm October 2020 185.3mm

