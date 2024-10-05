We've Got Good News And Bad News For Anyone Hoping For Season 4 Of Heartstopper

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper season three Samuel Dore/Netflix

After that emotional finale, we can’t be the only ones already desperate for an update about whether Heartstopper is going to get a fourth season – and when we can expect to see it.

Unfortunately, the bad news is, there’s no official word yet, and season three was the second of a two-series deal Netflix made when it renewed Heartstopper off the back of its hugely successful debut in 2022.

The good news, though, is that it’s a safe bet that Netflix will probably be asking for more from the hit show.

Not only did the most recent season win near-unanimous praise from critics, who were particularly impressed with how the famously wholesome show tackled “grittier” and “more mature” themes, it’s also gone down a storm with fans.

Even more tellingly, Heartstopper also knocked Ryan Murphy’s from the top spot of Netflix’s most-watched list just one day after it began streaming, and viewing figures have previously been a huge factor in how the streaming service decides what comes next.

The cast of Heartstopper season three Netflix

Of course, there’s also no shortage of ideas to explore in a potential fourth season, too.

Season three ended with a huge question mark over whether Nick will be heading off to the uni of his choice, making his long-standing romance with Charlie into a long-distance relationship, and author Alice Oseman is currently in the process of releasing another instalment in the graphic novel series on which the TV series Heartstopper is based.

Alice previously said they expected the show would run for a total of four seasons, telling Radio Times back in 2022: “It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story.

“I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.”

So, Heartstopper fans, just have a little patience, and we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as there’s an update…

