'We've Got a Passenger Riding in the Washing Machine': Python Narrowly Escapes the Spin Cycle

A carpet python who had cozied up in a washing machine at a home in Moreton Bay, Queensland, was recently spared a spin cycle that would “scare the heck out of him”.

Footage of the snake’s removal from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shows handler Brandon Gifford putting the machine’s “passenger” in the spotlight before he proceeds to “tickle” the python in order to get it out.

“Goodness, that was a lot of hassle for you mate,” Gifford can be heard saying, pointing out that the snake’s well-fed belly made it hard to dislodge it from its hiding place.

Gifford later released the snake into more suitable environs. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful