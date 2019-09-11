'We've lost nothing yet' says Root, while Aussies aim to win Ashes series

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 11, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. JOE ROOT SIGNING AUTOGRAPHS

2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ENGLAND CAPTAIN, JOE ROOT, SAYING ABOUT THE NEXT ASHES TEST MATCH:

"Yeah, I mean it's bitterly disappointing to not have got the Ashes back. But we haven't lost anything yet. We need to make sure we square the series up. And there's test championship points to play for as well which down the line could make a huge difference. There's plenty to play for, guys are fully aware of that and very determined to make sure we finish the series 2-2."

3. ROOT TRAINING

4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ENGLAND CAPTAIN, JOE ROOT, SAYING ABOUT HIS FUTURE AS CAPTAIN OF ENGLAND:

"In terms of my own captaincy, I know the direction I want to take this team forward. And it's about starting that now and after this series making sure we use this as a stepping stone. Win this game, have a really strong winter and move forward as a group."

5. STEVE SMITH MEETING FANS

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIA CAPTAIN, TIM PAINE, SAYING ABOUT WANTING TO WIN, RATHER THAN JUST RETAIN THE ASHES:

"Yeah, very hungry, we've already spoken a lot about it. We came here to win the Ashes, not just retain them. So, we've spoken about it a lot as a group that last week's result was brilliant and we played very well but all the guys are fully aware that this test match is bigger than that one. This is our grand final. We want this test just as much as any test we've played this series. So, yeah, we've just got to stick to what we've been doing and if we do that again I think we'll be right in the mix."

7. DAVID WARNER BOWLING

STORY: England have dropped batsman Jason Roy for the fifth and final test against Australia starting at The Oval on Thursday (September 12) as they try to level the series after failing to claim the Ashes.

The out-of-form Roy is one of two changes to the side that lost the fourth test at Old Trafford on Sunday by 185 runs, with bowler Craig Overton also missing out.

They are replaced by all rounder Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. Ben Stokes will play as a batsman only after injuring his shoulder at Old Trafford.

Australia, who retained the Ashes by taking a 2-1 series lead in Manchester, make one change with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh coming in to bolster the bowling attack. He replaces Travis Head.

Roy's omission is no great surprise as he has struggled throughout the series having made his test debut in the warm-up match against Ireland.

The one-day specialist was the latest attempt to solve England's opening woes but the gamble has not paid off and he has managed only 110 runs in eight innings with a top score of 31 at Old Trafford when he dropped down the order.

England are trying to avoid a home series defeat by Australia for the first time since 2001.

Despite retaining the Ashes, Australia skipper Tim Paine described the Oval test as a grand final.

"We are very hungry, we have already spoken a lot about it," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We came here to win the Ashes not just retain them. As a group last week's result was brilliant and we played very well but the guys are aware this match is bigger than that one, this is our grand final."

Explaining the selection of Marsh, he said: "Bringing in Marsh will ease a little bit of the workload on the bowlers at the end of a long series. It was a tough call on Travis Head who has had a great start to his test career."

England: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon