Weymouth air scout group secures £870k for new hall

A new scout hut is set to be built in Weymouth after a scout group secured a grant of more than £870,000.

Weymouth West Air Scout Group said being awarded the money to replace the hall at Granby Close was "life-changing".

The group said the new building would allow it to support the needs of "substantially more" young people across the town.

It said it hoped to open the doors of the new building by Christmas.

The scout group, which has been based at the current hall for 47 years, said the larger building would allow it to support young people aged four to 18.

The new building includes a larger main hall and showers and toilets for disabled members and visitors.

A kitchen and office spaces are also planned, with the hall's heat and light coming from solar panels and a heat pump.

The group has been awarded the Youth Investment Fund grant from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

