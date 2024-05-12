WFU oncology internship

Reuters Videos

STORY: ::@yungalox via X::Aurora lights across the Northern hemisphereare a result of an “extreme geomagnetic storm"::Diestedde, Germany::That's according to the U.S.-based Space Weather Prediction Center::It warns radio, GPS and satellite signalscould be disrupted::The Center says the storms were due toa series of coronal mass ejections from the sunThe Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) described the event as “extreme” conditions, and said the last event of a similar scale occurred in October 2003, when electrical installations in Sweden and South Africa were damaged.The NOAA said geomagnetic storms were likely over the weekend as several coronal mass ejections were in transit towards earth.NOAA said the cause was a large complex sunspot cluster that was 17 times the diameter of the earth.