WFU oncology internship
WFU oncology internship
In November 2022, NASA launched its first uncrewed Moon-orbiting mission, Artemis I — kicking off the agency's greater ambitions to return humans to the lunar surface. The journey, which saw an Orion spacecraft launch atop the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, largely went as planned, with the capsule orbiting around the Moon and making […]
A second chance to view the magnificent auroras produced by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the previous night’s spectacle.
A new study from Ireland has found that flavoured vapes may produce over 100 toxic chemicals that could cause immediate harm when inhaled. Global’s Joe Scarpelli finds out just what kind of harm vaping could be doing to your health.
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced its intent to conduct an environmental impact statement (EIS) for SpaceX’s proposed Starship-Super Heavy launch operations at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Scientists working to decode the language of whales have opened a new window into oceanic communication. After analyzing years of vocalizations of sperm whales, they found the animals use thousands of clicking noises to form a sort of phonetic alphabet. Neetu Garcha explains.
"Sorry, parents...that suspicion you’ve long held that your mom feels closer to your kids? It might be true after all!"
The intensity of these magnetic storms could impact us energetically and heighten our emotional sensitivity
Two Air Force fighter jets recently squared off in a dogfight in California. It was the ultimate display of how far the Air Force has come in developing a technology with its roots in the 1950s. “Whether you want to call it a race or not, it certainly is,” said Adm. Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Americans across the country may get a chance to see the northern lights this weekend. A series of solar flares and "explosions" from the sun may lead to geomagnetic storms that "can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth" from Friday evening through the weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said on Thursday. Because the geomagnetic storms are severe, Americans in many of the northern states and some in the lower Midwest will likely see the aurora borealis.
It's a big day for bookworms now that scientists have begun to study how reading fiction affects your brain. Spoiler alert: the news is very good. In an interview with PsyPost, Lena Wimmer, a postdoctoral researcher at Germany's Maximilian University, explained that she and her colleagues wanted to lay the groundwork for quantitative studies about fiction's […]
Ian Cohen, a space physicist and deputy chief scientist of the space exploration sector at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, walked CBC’s Ben Shingler through what's been happening on the surface of the sun and how it could affect our night sky.
Think of the Pacific Ocean like one enormous bathtub, and El Niño like a wave of warm water sloshing from one end of the bathtub to another.
The "severe" solar storm in effect has the potential to trigger the northern lights, causing a stunning display of colors visible from parts of the U.S.
More than 10,000 pieces have been found as part of a multi-year highway expansion, officials said.
U.S. health and agriculture officials pledged nearly $200 million in new spending and other efforts Friday to help track and contain an outbreak of bird flu in the nation's dairy cows that has spread to more than 40 herds in nine states. The new funds include $101 million to continue work to prevent, test, track and treat animals and humans potentially affected by the virus known as Type A H5N1, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said. And they include about $98 million to provide
Your GPS might not work, so find a place where you can see the open sky, and look up.
A geomagnetic storm is heading to Earth, with the possibility to disrupt GPS and communications. It could also bring the northern lights to Northern California, much farther south than is typical.
STORY: ::@yungalox via X::Aurora lights across the Northern hemisphereare a result of an “extreme geomagnetic storm"::Diestedde, Germany::That's according to the U.S.-based Space Weather Prediction Center::It warns radio, GPS and satellite signalscould be disrupted::The Center says the storms were due toa series of coronal mass ejections from the sunThe Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) described the event as “extreme” conditions, and said the last event of a similar scale occurred in October 2003, when electrical installations in Sweden and South Africa were damaged.The NOAA said geomagnetic storms were likely over the weekend as several coronal mass ejections were in transit towards earth.NOAA said the cause was a large complex sunspot cluster that was 17 times the diameter of the earth.
Body-camera footage released by the Fontana Police Department shows an officer being put in a headlock during a traffic stop in Yucaipa by a man whom authorities have identified as Alan Metka.
The interaction happened about three-and-a-half minutes into the first period of Florida’s win over Boston in Game 3.