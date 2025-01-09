WGA Awards Postpones Nominations Announcement Due To L.A. Wildfires

The Writers Guild said Wednesday that it is postponing the release of its annual WGA Awards nominations to next week in the wake of the wildfires that have wreaked havoc on Los Angeles this week.

The guild said today it will now release its nominations on Monday, the MLK holiday.

“With Los Angeles under a state of emergency due to multiple wildfires, we will be delaying the announcement of nominees until Monday, January 13, 2025,” the WGA West and WGA East said in a statement.

The news comes as several Hollywood organizations scramble to adjust their timelines amid the fires, fueled by severe Santa Ana winds in the region, that have decimated the Pacific Palisades and Malibu and are currently burning near major population areas like Santa Monica and Pasadena, and the northeast San Fernando Valley.

Earlier today, the SAG Awards nominations were downsized from a live announcement to a press release, while the Oscars extended it voting period and nominations announcement date by two days; those noms are now set for January 19. The Critics Choice Awards, set to take place Sunday in Santa Monica, were postponed until January 26.

The 77th annual WGA Awards are still set to take place February 15 in simultaneous ceremonies at the Edison Ballroom in New York City and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

