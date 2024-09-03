WGA East Members at Vox’s Thrillist, The Dodo Mount One-Day Strike Wednesday

WGA East members at Vox Media sites The Dodo and Thrillist will mount a one-day strike Wednesday, the group announced Tuesday.

Striking union members said in their strike pledge that their parent company is ignoring “the will of its employees” by refusing to recognize them as members of the Vox Media Union and its contract.

Read the pledge, which was signed by 100% of the 42 members across The Dodo and Thrillist, in full below:

“We, the undersigned members of The Dodo and Thrillist Unions — who comprise 100% of our bargaining units — are committed to being recognized as members of Vox Media Union under one contract, receiving the cost-of-living adjustments that we are entitled to, and becoming eligible for promotions.

“As Vox Media continues to ignore the will of its employees and appropriately recognize Thrillist and The Dodo employees as members of Vox Media Union, we are left hanging in the balance. Vox Media has withheld raises and promotions until negotiations are finalized, but the company has also repeatedly refused to respect their employees and are forcing a protracted legal fight. This has left 42 of us working more for less money and taking home salaries that don’t even come close to the rising cost of living and inflation. We have asked Vox Media to make cost-of-living adjustments for employees at Thrillist and The Dodo — as they did for hundreds of union and non-union employees over the last few months — but the company has refused and continues to treat us as lesser than the rest of the company. This is unacceptable and, frankly, it’s retaliation for our efforts to join our fellow employees under one union.

“If management does not recognize us as members of Vox Media Union under one contract, institute cost-of-living salary adjustments, and put promotions back on the table, we are prepared to strike.”

More to come …

