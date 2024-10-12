WGAL Football Friday - Week 8

Latest Stories
Officials seemingly miss replay review call on Seahawks fumble for a stunning reason
Replay officials seemed to miss an obvious call on Thursday.
- BBC
'Saleh wasn't the issue for the Jets, it's Rodgers'
The Jets made Robert Saleh the first head coach firing of the season but it is quarterback Aaron Rodgers causing the main issues in New York, writes Phoebe Schecter.
- The Canadian Press
Team Gushue announces departure of second E.J. Harnden effective immediately
Team Brad Gushue delivered a stunner on Thursday with word that second E.J. Harnden would be leaving the St. John's, N.L.-based rink effective immediately.
- USA TODAY Sports
How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Bucks preseason box score
How did Bronny James do in his third preseason game? Check out his stats from the Lakers-Bucks contest.
- Architectural Digest
Inside Patrick Mahomes’s Houses—Including His Highly Customized Missouri Compound
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife, Brittany, also own a place in their native Texas
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian Olympian Clara Hughes reflects on mental health journey and the power of community: 'There's so much beauty in the struggle'
The Canadian athlete, who was the first to win multiple medals in the Summer and Winter Olympics, spoke about mental health in a keynote speech.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Brave Max Domi Passed On The Sheriff
On Wednesday night, Max Domi tried to start some shenanigans with David Savard who politely declined, but there's a part of the story you may not know yet.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 6 predictions to count on
Count on these Week 6 fantasy football predictions from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Have Fascinating Trade Target From Maple Leafs
The Philadelphia Flyers should consider making a push for this Toronto Maple Leafs defender.
- BuzzFeed
9 Shocking Pictures And Videos Of Tropicana Field With Its Roof Ripped Off
"You can look into Tropicana Field now. Unbelievable."
- USA TODAY Sports
Mike Tyson names his price after Jake Paul's $5 million incentive offer
Mike Tyson addressed Jake Paul's $5 million offer to get past the fourth round of their heavyweight fight Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
- CNN
Neuroscientist wants the NFL to investigate Josh Allen’s apparent injury; league and players union say protocol was followed
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski has said he wants the NFL to investigate the apparent head injury suffered by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday’s defeat to the Houston Texans.
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 6 picks: Lions-Cowboys, Battle of Beltway, Bills-Jets, top upset and all 14 games
Week 6 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Lions-Cowboys, Battle of the Beltway, Bills-Jets, Upset of the Week and all 14 games
- USA TODAY Sports
James Cook injury update: Latest updates on Bills RB
Bills running back James Cook suffered a foot injury in Sunday's Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. Here's what we know.
- Kansas City Star
Benches clear after kerfuffle in Game 4 of Kansas City Royals-NY Yankees ALDS series
Tempers flared during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Royals and Yankees.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers a lineup suggestion for every game on the Week 6 slate!
- The Canadian Press
Jets interim Jeff Ulbrich replaces Nathaniel Hackett with Todd Downing as the offense's play caller
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Ulbrich shook up the New York Jets' struggling offense in his first major move as interim head coach.
- Associated Press
Pat Woepse, husband of US women's water polo star Maddie Musselman, dies from rare cancer
U.S. women's water polo star Maddie Musselman Woepse is mourning the loss of her husband, Pat, who died Thursday night from a rare form of lung cancer. Pat Woepse was diagnosed with NUT carcinoma in September 2023. Woepse, a former water polo player himself, set a goal of going to the Paris Olympics to watch his wife play — and he made it.
- FTW Outdoors
Malik Nabers attended a Travis Scott concert while concussed and it seemed to irk Brian Daboll
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a concussion against the Cowboys. The former LSU star, who was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was ruled out for New York's upcoming…
- CNN
49ers hold on to beat Seahawks on Thursday Night Football as receiver sets historic mark
The San Francisco 49ers entered Thursday Night Football against division rivals the Seattle Seahawks needing a win after a stunning home loss to the Arizona Cardinals last time out.