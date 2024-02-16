Right whale death sparks concerns over regulations for lobstermen

The Canadian Press

Charlotte, a rust-colored stingray the size of a serving platter, has spent much of her life gliding around the confines of a storefront aquarium in North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains. She's 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) from her natural habitat under the waves off southern California. And she hasn't shared a tank of water with a male of her species in at least eight years. And yet nature has found a way, the aquarium's owner said: The stingray is pregnant with as many as four pups and coul