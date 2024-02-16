Right whale death sparks concerns over regulations for lobstermen

Reuters
Canada has proposed changes to its draft clean electricity regulations that aim to achieve a net-zero emissions power grid by 2035 after receiving extensive feedback during consultations, the federal environment minister said on Friday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government released the draft regulations, a key part of Canada's pledge to hit net-zero emissions across its entire economy by 2050, last year and expects to finalise the legislation later this year. The proposed changes include setting an annual emissions limit for each specific power-generating unit rather than having an emissions intensity standard, allowing power providers with multiple units within one jurisdiction to pool those emissions and allowing the use of carbon offsetting.