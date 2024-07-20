Whale and dolphin spotting events on coast

Visitors to Skegness are invited to take part in a national whale and dolphin watch.

Sea Watch Foundation's event is taking place around the coastline from 26 July to 4 August.

On 27 and 28 July, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust staff will be on hand with spotting tips at the resort's North Sea Observatory. Binoculars and telescopes will be provided.

Dave Miller, the trust's warden for the area, said: "The hairs on the back of your neck stand up when you spot a dolphin or a dolphin in our waters. If you don't look, you don't see."

'Humpback whale'

Mr Miller said the trust was pleased to support the annual National Whale and Dolphin Watch.

Watches and surveys will be taking place across the country to create a snapshot of what can be seen in UK waters.

"Only the other weekend, a humpback whale was seen off Scarborough," said Mr Miller.

"People tend to think there isn't much in the North Sea, but there really is a lot out there."

Mr Miller said shallow waters off the Lincolnshire coast were not favaourable to some species.

However, he said bottlenose dolphins were being seen more frequently in the North Sea.

"We see get quite a few harbour porpoises," said Mr Miller. "They're about 1.5m long, so pretty impressive."

There is no charge to attend the event. Further details can be found on the trust's website.

