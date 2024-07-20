Whale and dolphin spotting events on coast

Kevin Shoesmith - BBC News
·1 min read

Visitors to Skegness are invited to take part in a national whale and dolphin watch.

Sea Watch Foundation's event is taking place around the coastline from 26 July to 4 August.

On 27 and 28 July, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust staff will be on hand with spotting tips at the resort's North Sea Observatory. Binoculars and telescopes will be provided.

Dave Miller, the trust's warden for the area, said: "The hairs on the back of your neck stand up when you spot a dolphin or a dolphin in our waters. If you don't look, you don't see."

'Humpback whale'

Mr Miller said the trust was pleased to support the annual National Whale and Dolphin Watch.

Watches and surveys will be taking place across the country to create a snapshot of what can be seen in UK waters.

"Only the other weekend, a humpback whale was seen off Scarborough," said Mr Miller.

"People tend to think there isn't much in the North Sea, but there really is a lot out there."

Mr Miller said shallow waters off the Lincolnshire coast were not favaourable to some species.

However, he said bottlenose dolphins were being seen more frequently in the North Sea.

"We see get quite a few harbour porpoises," said Mr Miller. "They're about 1.5m long, so pretty impressive."

There is no charge to attend the event. Further details can be found on the trust's website.

Follow BBC Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.

  • Black bear killed after biting woman in North Vancouver

    A black bear has been killed by B.C. conservation officers after it bit a woman in North Vancouver earlier this week. The woman was gardening at home in the Deep Cove neighbourhood at about 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday when a large male black bear bit her, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS). The woman wasn't seriously injured, BCCOS says.However, the service says the bear was killed to ensure public safety. Christine Miller, co-executive director of the North Shore Black Bear S

  • Trump says he will 'end the electric vehicle mandate on day one'

    Referring to eco-friendly initiatives as 'green new scam ideas,' former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he wins the presidential election in November, he would put an end to the electric vehicle mandate, which requires two-thirds of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be electric-powered within eight years.

  • 'Is he gonna bite the boat?' Video shows white shark circling Massachusetts boaters

    Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.

  • Polar bear death closes Wild Canada exhibit at Calgary Zoo

    The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour

  • Road closed after after water main break in northwest Calgary

    Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi

  • Ontario Science Centre roof unbreached after major Toronto rain storm

    The roof of the Ontario Science Centre survived a historic Toronto rainstorm this week, despite its abrupt closure to protect its roof from collapse. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello heard from ministers and critics about the controversial closure.

  • Video Shows Dog Trapped in Hot Parked Camper Being Rescued by Colorado Police

    Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees

  • Video shows bear walk up to front door of Florida home: Watch

    A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.

  • Man lands $25,000 fine after destruction of snake habitat in LaSalle

    A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a

  • Readings may hit the 40s as more heat descends on Western Canada

    Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada

  • Havana's roads change as Cubans adopt electric bikes and vehicles

    HAVANA (Reuters) -Havana is famed for the colorful vintage cars that can still be seen puttering around its streets and are a popular subject for visitors' photographs. But these days, Cubans are just as likely to be found getting around quickly and quietly on electric scooters made with Chinese parts. "Electric motorcycles are solving a lot of problems in Cuba, they are already used for almost everything," explains Omar Cortina, a Cuban hotel worker who recently purchased his first electric vehicle - a lime-green scooter powered by a lithium battery.

  • 'Exceptionally rare' whale sighted off Donegal coast

    North Atlantic right whales are among the planet's most critically endangered large ocean mammals.

  • Smoky skies across much of B.C. as wildfires grow

    Approximately 2,000 people in the Village of Ashcroft have been told to be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice, after an evacuation alert was put into place at noon Friday for the entire community, about 100 kilometres west of Kamloops.The warning comes with officials forecasting smoky skies across much of B.C. as over 300 fires burn across the province, with more expected in the days ahead.Cliff Chapman with the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said Thursday the province appeared to be

  • Summer sizzle raises the wildfire danger, thunderstorm risk in Western Canada

    A stubborn ridge has set up shop over Western Canada this week, bringing hot weather and an elevated risk of storms with the help of the mountains and subtle, embedded disturbances

  • 2 Amur tiger cubs have their first public outing at Germany's Cologne Zoo

    COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Two Amur tiger cubs had their first public outing Thursday at Cologne Zoo in Germany, one of several zoos that have sought to help keep up the numbers of the rare big cats.

  • Animals at Rome's zoo given icy treats to help cool off during heatwave

    Animals at a zoo in Rome have been given frozen treats to help them cool off as the Italian capital sizzled in a scorching heatwave. The city’s municipality has issued a Level 3 Alert, the highest level of heat warning, as temperatures were expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) consecutively over the next few days, posing serious health risks to humans and animals alike. (AP video/Paolo Lucariello, Production/Leila El Sabri)

  • Old nuclear missile silo plagues Placer County minds. What lurks outside their homes?

    The site has been known to have a toxic chemical leak since 1991.

  • Giant millipede lost to science rediscovered in Madagascar’s jungle

    A giant dark-brown millipede, not documented for 126 years, has been recorded in Makira Natural Park, home to the largest and most intact forest in Madagascar.

  • An ‘unusual and rare’ wind turbine failure is littering Nantucket beaches with debris, angering locals

    Debris from a broken offshore wind turbine has for days been washing up on Nantucket shorelines, prompting beach closures and frustrating locals at the peak of the summer season.