Whale rescue called off after 'inaccurate' reports

Nine whales were stranded on the mudflats [Mark Chiddy]

A rescue operation to save nine pilot whales that became stranded off the Kent coast was called off after "varying inaccurate reports of the location", the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said.

The pod became trapped on mudflats at low tide in the Swale estuary near Sittingbourne on Monday.

Fifteen members of the BDMLR were planning to use specialist equipment to get across the mud and reach the whales, but unfortunately, due to the inaccurate reports, they could not find them.

The team returned on Tuesday morning and said one dead whale had been found.

Access on Monday evening was believed to be by Harty Ferry Road, with a walk of three-quarters of a mile (1.2km) across the mud.

Rescuers described the access conditions as "shocking".

Pontoons were being brought from London to help get 4x4 vehicles with equipment across the flats.

It was hoped the whales would be able to be refloated when the tide came in during the early hours of Tuesday.

