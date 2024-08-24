Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear Freed by Rescuers in Sydney Harbour

A humpback whale tangled in fishing gear was freed after a long rescue mission in Sydney Harbour.

Footage streamed live on August 23 by ORRCA, a volunteer rescue group, shows boats approaching a whale as it swims with a rope and buoys that ORRCA said were attached to its tail.

9News said two boats of specialist crews managed to free the juvenile humpback and watched it swim back out to sea. Credit: ORRCA via Storyful

The large whale disentanglement team with the National New New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service are currently on the water in Sydney Harbour.

So I'm standing in Sydney Harbour National Park at middle head and the whale is currently directly between middle head and north head in Sydney Harbour.

The large whale disentanglement team with national parks and wildlife service are currently in place.

They're currently approaching the tail of the whale where the dis where the entanglement is.

So the entanglement is ropes and buoys attached to the tail of the whale.

New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service have put kegs large orange boys attached to the entanglement on the whale.

The purpose of this is to both slow the whale and, uh, to make it safer for the large whale disentanglement team.

It also, um, allows us to see where the whale is.

So we don't have to rely on waiting for the whale to come up to take breaths so that we can keep a visual on the whale.

The whale has been going in circles in Sydney Harbour this morning, um, making some erratic, uh, directional changes.

So these, um buoys being in place at the back of this whale is really, really helpful to help maintain visual contact on the whales.

So there's a number of different local stakeholders here.

Obviously, um, orca members are in place around headlands and around Sydney and have been since the call first came in to the Orca 24 7 rescue hotline number yesterday.

About one o'clock yesterday, the call came in.

And, um, since that time, orca members have been coordinating a response with national parks, maritime services and a number of other local stakeholders to help best best get help to this whale.

Did you see entangled whales in your local area?

Please call through to the orca 24 7 rescue hotline and we can help best get an efficient response to this whale.

So as you can see, the whale, um, is currently moving, um, towards Middle Harbour.

So we've got manly in the background.

Absolutely magnificent day on Sydney Harbour.

There is an exclusion zone around this whale of 300 metres.

The vessels inside that exclusion zone are all authorised to be there by New South Wales national parks.

Who are the authorising body?

Um, protecting marine mammals in the waters in New South Wales.

So, as you can imagine, it's a very, very difficult task to try and disentangle a whale.

These the crews on these vessels are, um, go through immense training and have to follow very tight procedures.

Um, for the safety of not only the crew members, but also for the safety of the whale as well.

So yesterday we were able to get, um, some drone footage.

One of our orca licenced drone pilots was able to launch and get footage of this whale, um, with authorization from national parks and Wildlife.

This, um, this vision was able to help the large wh disentanglement team to create a plan on how to move forward and how to best target this entanglement today.

So a lot of planning and a lot of prep work has gone in overnight when light didn't, uh, no longer allowed for us to be out here and on the water with this whale.

So some people have asked, how long could it take?

So this could be all over in a matter of minutes, and it may also take many hours.

Yet we're very fortunate today to have calm seas in Sydney Harbour, there's very little wind, and fortunately, all the other vessels in the area have been very, very, um, very good in keeping away and allowing an emergency first response.

So National Park's large whale disentanglement team, currently moving in on their two smaller vessels with a mother ship behind, they use specialist tools to be able to try and cut these lines.

One of the tools that they maybe using today is similar to a grappling hook, Um, which is used to, uh, so that it's not a long on the end of a long pole.

And, um, that can be used at times to help dislodge and cut ropes.

So the whale has travelled further into, um, Middle Harbour.

Um, currently looking at, um, we're current.

I'm currently standing at middle head and we've got manly.

They're in the background.

