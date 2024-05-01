Whaley Bridge: Murder arrest after burglary in rural town

Cordons were set up at two houses in Eccles Road [BBC]

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after one man died and another was seriously injured in a Derbyshire town.

Police said officers were called to reports of a burglary in Eccles Road, Whaley Bridge, at about 01:20 BST on Wednesday.

Officers found a man with fatal injuries and another man seriously injured nearby in the same road.

A third man was arrested and remains in custody, the force said.

Police added officers also detained the seriously injured man, who has been taken to hospital, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Two cordons are in place at two houses on the road.

Officers remained at the scene on Wednesday afternoon [BBC]

The town of Whaley Bridge is located in the High Peak area of Derbyshire, about 20 miles (32km) from Manchester, and 27 miles (43km) from Sheffield.

Ch Supt Dave Kirby, of Derbyshire Police, said: "This is an understandably concerning incident for this small rural community.

"However, while we are in the early stages of the investigation, we believe this is a targeted incident.

"Residents will see an increased police presence as enquiries continue and we will give further updates as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, I would ask that people limit speculation and allow officers to conduct their investigation unhindered."

