What do you think is the top sports story of the 2010s?

Leicester City celebrate winning the Barclays Premier League in 2016. (PHOTO: Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton)

SINGAPORE — The 2010s have brought us plenty of awe-inspiring sports news stories.

Long-time records were broken and extraordinary score-lines happened, and fans could get their hands on any kind of sports results and live updates with the technological developments of the past 10 years.

It is truly news made for social media consumption. But what sports news resonated the most for you during the 2010s?

Was it Leicester City stunning everyone with the unlikeliest of all English Premier League triumphs in 2016?

Was it Brazil losing so badly to Germany – 1-7 at the 2014 World Cup – that their aura of invincibility disappeared overnight?

Or was it Joseph Schooling’s spellbinding 100m butterfly race at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics that earned him a gold medal – the first-ever Olympic gold by a Singaporean athlete?

Let us know via the poll below by the end of Thursday:





