What to watch on Netflix Canada, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more: New TV shows and movies in February
"The White Lotus" Season 3 premieres on Crave in Canada, along with "Yellowjackets" Season 3, and "1923" returns to Paramount+
Streaming sites will be on fire in February with loads of great new releases to watch this month. From Robert De Niro's TV series debut in Zero Day and Kate Hudson's basketball comedy on Netflix, to the highly anticipated premieres of The White Lotus Season 3 and Yellowjackets Season 3 on Crave, there are great things to watch.
Additionally, The Challenge: All Stars returns with a twist to its format and Taylor Sheridan’s drama series 1923 is back for Season 2, both on Paramount +. And we can't forget about Survivor 48, which includes a Canadian castaway, streaming on StackTV.
What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies
Zero Day — Feb. 20
With an impressive cast that includes Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemon, Lizzy Caplan and Connie Britton, Zero Day is set in the aftermath of a cyberattack that kills thousands of people. De Niro plays George Mullen, a former U.S. president investigating the attack.
Running Point — Feb. 27
A basketball comedy starring Kate Hudson, Running Point is about a Los Angeles executive who is unexpectedly appointed head of a professional basketball franchise. In the show from Mindy Kaling, Isla (Hudson) goes from the overlook member of her family, the only sister in a family of brothers, to holding an incredibly important and public position.
Watch TV shows, movies on Netflix
What to watch on Disney+: New TV shows and movies
Win or Lose — Feb. 19
Pixar’s first original series follows eight characters preparing for a championship softball game, including the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, and a lovesick umpire.
What to watch on Prime Video: New TV shows and movies
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy — Feb. 14
Spend your Valentine's Day with Bridget Jones when the new film Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy lands on Prime Video. A widowed Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) is a single mother to nine-year-old Billy and four-year-old Mabel, raising her kids with the support of her friends and ex-lover Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). Getting back to work and dipping her toe in the world of dating apps, she's pursued by a younger man, played by Leo Woodall.
Reacher, Season 3 — Feb. 20
Beloved series Reacher is back for a third season, with the title character, played by Alan Ritchson, trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant when he finds "a world of secrecy and violence," while confronting "unfinished business from his own past."
Sign up for Prime Video with a 30-day free trial, then $9.99/month
What to watch on Crave: New TV shows and movies
Yellowjackets, Season 3 — Feb. 14
Fan favourite show Yellowjackets returns for Season 3, following Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) death at the end of Season 2, and the season ending with the teens' shelter burning down.
"One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," co-creator Ashley Lyle told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the new season.
The White Lotus, Season 3 — Feb. 16
One of the most highly anticipated TV premieres of the year is The White Lotus Season 3, with Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong joining the cast of the Emmy-winning show. Mike White's sereies continues in Thailand, filmed at the Four Seasons Koh Samui.
Watch TV shows, movies on Crave
What to watch on Apple TV+: New TV shows and movies
Surface, Season 2 — Feb. 21
The psychological thriller Surface returns to Apple TV+ this month, starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. This season we follow Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) to London to uncover more secrets from her past, including embedding herself in elite society and finding a possible connection to an heiress.
"Everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to," the synopsis for the season reads.
Berlin ER — Feb. 26
Physician-turned-screenwriter Samuel Jefferson co-created the German medical drama Berline ER, set in the chaos of an overcrowded Berlin hospital. Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones) comes in with the intention of reforming the hospital's structure, but that's difficult with overworked and underpaid healthcare workers.
Watch movies and TV shows on Apple TV+ with 7 days free, then $12.99/month
What to watch on Paramount+: New TV shows and movies
The Challenge: All Stars, Season 4 — Feb. 5
This upcoming season of The Challenge: All Stars pairs up some of the competition's best players with their biggest rivals. The pairing for the season are:
Adam Larson and Steve Meinke
Amber Borzotra and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat
Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell
Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano
Big T and Corey Lay
Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion
Da’Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum
Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett
Frank Fox and Sam McGinn
Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo
KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode
Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta
Nany González and Turbo
1923, Season 2 — Feb. 23
Taylor Sheridan’s drama series 1923 returns this month, starring Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer and Aminah Nieves. In the second season, Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) have to face the harsh winter weather and threats to the Dutton legacy, while Spencer (Sklenar) is on a journey home to save his family in Montana.
Watch movies and TV shows on Paramount+, with plans starting at $6.99/month
What to watch on StackTV: New TV shows
SNL50: The Anniversary Special — Feb. 16
Saturday Night Live (SNL) will have its milestone episode with a three-hour special event, celebrating 50 years of the show's sketches, cast members and hosts.
Survivor 48 — Feb. 26
One of the most beloved reality competition shows returns this month, with 18 castaways participating in Survivor 48. The cast includes a Canadian, 31-year-old Kamilla Karthigesu, originally from Toronto, but currently a software engineer living in California.
Amazon Prime subscribers can access StackTV through Amazon Prime Video Channels. Sign up for a 14-day free trial, then $12.99/month.
What to watch on Hayu: New TV shows
Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 — Feb. 3
Captain Jason and his crew set sail through the waters of the Seychelles on Yacht Katina. Harry Van Vliet and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph return, along with newbies Bosun Wihan Du Toit, Chief Stew Lara Rigby, Deckhands Johnny Arvanitis and Adair Werley, Stews Brianna Duffield and Marina Marcondes de Barros and Sous-Chef Anthony Bird.
Summer House, Season 9 — Feb. 12
The Summer House cast returns to the Hamptons for Season 9 "unsure of where everyone stands," and with Lindsay Hubbard pregnant with her first child, with boyfriend Turner Kufe.
Hubbard Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson are all returning, with two new housemates, Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood.
What to watch on Mubi: New movies
Grand Theft Hamlet — Feb. 21
Written and directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane, the film is set in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as out-of-work actors Sam and Mark come up with the idea to stage Shakespeare's Hamlet within the world of Grand Theft Auto Online.