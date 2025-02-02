"The White Lotus" Season 3 premieres on Crave in Canada, along with "Yellowjackets" Season 3, and "1923" returns to Paramount+

What to watch on Netflix Canada, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more: New TV shows and movies in February (Netflix & HBO & Getty & Paramount+ & Getty Images)

Streaming sites will be on fire in February with loads of great new releases to watch this month. From Robert De Niro's TV series debut in Zero Day and Kate Hudson's basketball comedy on Netflix, to the highly anticipated premieres of The White Lotus Season 3 and Yellowjackets Season 3 on Crave, there are great things to watch.

Additionally, The Challenge: All Stars returns with a twist to its format and Taylor Sheridan’s drama series 1923 is back for Season 2, both on Paramount +. And we can't forget about Survivor 48, which includes a Canadian castaway, streaming on StackTV.

What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies

Zero Day — Feb. 20

With an impressive cast that includes Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemon, Lizzy Caplan and Connie Britton, Zero Day is set in the aftermath of a cyberattack that kills thousands of people. De Niro plays George Mullen, a former U.S. president investigating the attack.

Running Point — Feb. 27

A basketball comedy starring Kate Hudson, Running Point is about a Los Angeles executive who is unexpectedly appointed head of a professional basketball franchise. In the show from Mindy Kaling, Isla (Hudson) goes from the overlook member of her family, the only sister in a family of brothers, to holding an incredibly important and public position.

Watch TV shows, movies on Netflix

What to watch on Disney+: New TV shows and movies

Win or Lose — Feb. 19

Pixar’s first original series follows eight characters preparing for a championship softball game, including the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, and a lovesick umpire.

Getty Images Disney+ Sign up for Disney+ with plans starting at $8.99/month $9 at Disney+

What to watch on Prime Video: New TV shows and movies

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy — Feb. 14

Spend your Valentine's Day with Bridget Jones when the new film Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy lands on Prime Video. A widowed Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) is a single mother to nine-year-old Billy and four-year-old Mabel, raising her kids with the support of her friends and ex-lover Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). Getting back to work and dipping her toe in the world of dating apps, she's pursued by a younger man, played by Leo Woodall.

Reacher, Season 3 — Feb. 20

Beloved series Reacher is back for a third season, with the title character, played by Alan Ritchson, trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant when he finds "a world of secrecy and violence," while confronting "unfinished business from his own past."

Getty Images Prime Video Sign up for Prime Video with a 30-day free trial, then $9.99/month $10 at Prime Video

What to watch on Crave: New TV shows and movies

Yellowjackets, Season 3 — Feb. 14

Fan favourite show Yellowjackets returns for Season 3, following Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) death at the end of Season 2, and the season ending with the teens' shelter burning down.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," co-creator Ashley Lyle told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the new season.

The White Lotus, Season 3 — Feb. 16

One of the most highly anticipated TV premieres of the year is The White Lotus Season 3, with Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong joining the cast of the Emmy-winning show. Mike White's sereies continues in Thailand, filmed at the Four Seasons Koh Samui.

Watch TV shows, movies on Crave

What to watch on Apple TV+: New TV shows and movies

The second season of the acclaimed psychological thriller “Surface,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, returns February 21, 2025.

Surface, Season 2 — Feb. 21

The psychological thriller Surface returns to Apple TV+ this month, starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. This season we follow Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) to London to uncover more secrets from her past, including embedding herself in elite society and finding a possible connection to an heiress.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to," the synopsis for the season reads.

Berlin ER (Apple TV+)

Berlin ER — Feb. 26

Physician-turned-screenwriter Samuel Jefferson co-created the German medical drama Berline ER, set in the chaos of an overcrowded Berlin hospital. Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones) comes in with the intention of reforming the hospital's structure, but that's difficult with overworked and underpaid healthcare workers.

Getty Images Apple TV+ Watch movies and TV shows on Apple TV+ with 7 days free, then $12.99/month $13 at Apple TV+

What to watch on Paramount+: New TV shows and movies

The Challenge: All Stars, Season 4 — Feb. 5

This upcoming season of The Challenge: All Stars pairs up some of the competition's best players with their biggest rivals. The pairing for the season are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Larson and Steve Meinke

Amber Borzotra and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat

Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell

Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano

Big T and Corey Lay

Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion

Da’Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum

Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett

Frank Fox and Sam McGinn

Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo

KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode

Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta

Nany González and Turbo

1923, Season 2 — Feb. 23

Taylor Sheridan’s drama series 1923 returns this month, starring Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer and Aminah Nieves. In the second season, Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) have to face the harsh winter weather and threats to the Dutton legacy, while Spencer (Sklenar) is on a journey home to save his family in Montana.

Getty Images Paramount+ Watch movies and TV shows on Paramount+, with plans starting at $6.99/month $7 at Paramount+

What to watch on StackTV: New TV shows

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1876 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker as Tom, host Timothée Chalamet as Benny, and Ashley Padilla as Cassie during the "New Barista Training" sketch on Saturday, January 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special — Feb. 16

Saturday Night Live (SNL) will have its milestone episode with a three-hour special event, celebrating 50 years of the show's sketches, cast members and hosts.

Survivor 48 — Feb. 26

One of the most beloved reality competition shows returns this month, with 18 castaways participating in Survivor 48. The cast includes a Canadian, 31-year-old Kamilla Karthigesu, originally from Toronto, but currently a software engineer living in California.

StackTV StackTV Amazon Prime subscribers can access StackTV through Amazon Prime Video Channels. Sign up for a 14-day free trial, then $12.99/month. $13 at Prime Video

What to watch on Hayu: New TV shows

BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER -- Pictured: Captain Jason Chambers -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 — Feb. 3

Captain Jason and his crew set sail through the waters of the Seychelles on Yacht Katina. Harry Van Vliet and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph return, along with newbies Bosun Wihan Du Toit, Chief Stew Lara Rigby, Deckhands Johnny Arvanitis and Adair Werley, Stews Brianna Duffield and Marina Marcondes de Barros and Sous-Chef Anthony Bird.

Summer House, Season 9 — Feb. 12

The Summer House cast returns to the Hamptons for Season 9 "unsure of where everyone stands," and with Lindsay Hubbard pregnant with her first child, with boyfriend Turner Kufe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hubbard Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson are all returning, with two new housemates, Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood.

Watch TV shows on Hayu

What to watch on Mubi: New movies

Grand Theft Hamlet — Feb. 21

Written and directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane, the film is set in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as out-of-work actors Sam and Mark come up with the idea to stage Shakespeare's Hamlet within the world of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Watch movies on Mubi