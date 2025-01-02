"Severance" Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+, "XO, Kitty" and "The Night Agent" return to Netflix, and "This Is Us" creator gives us a new drama series

What to watch on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more: New TV shows and movies in January (Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix & StackTV)

There's no better way to start the year than to settle into a new TV show or movie, and January 2025 is bringing us some great choices on streaming platforms Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Crave, StackTV, Hayu and Mubi in Canada. The long wait is almost over for Severance Season 2, while both XO, Kitty and The Night Agent are returning for their seconds seasons as well.

For new things to watch, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has a new drama series, Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown. Additionally, a new comedy film puts Reese Witherspoon Will Ferrell together.

What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies

XO, Kitty — Jan. 16

Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is back at KISS and while she's hoping to leave the drama behind, that may not be possible. A letter from her mother's past sets her on a "wild journey."

The Night Agent, Season 2 — Jan. 23

Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, is back for The Night Agent Season 2. After his effort to save the President earned him a spot as a Night Agent, more dangerous situations are on the horizon for him.

What to watch on Disney+: New TV shows and movies

Paradise — Jan. 28

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is bringing us a news drama series Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

As we see in the trailer for the show, Xavier Collins (Brown) is head of security for President Cal Bradford (Marsden), and Xavier was the last person to see him alive.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Jan. 29

Marvel Animation’s new series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is about Peter Parker's journey to becoming a hero. The voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

What to watch on Prime Video: New TV shows and movies

Unstoppable — Jan. 16

Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale, Mykelti Williamson and Michael Peña star in the film Unstoppable, a movie based on the life of wrestler Anthony Robles. Born with one leg, we see how Robles earned a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team and became an NCAA Champion.

You're Cordially Invited — Jan. 30

When two weddings are booked at the same venue on the same day, Margot (Reese Witherspoon), the sister of one bride, and Jim (Will Ferrell), the father of another bride, battle for the best celebration.

What to watch on Apple TV+: New TV shows and movies

Severance, Season 2 — Jan. 17

One of if not the most exciting premieres of the year, Severance is returning for Season 2 this month.

Apple TV+ has released the first eight minutes of the first episode, with the season piskcing up right where we left off after the overtime contingency. Mark (Adam Scott) is seen frantically running through the halls of Lumon and Milchick (Trammell Tillman) explains that his team became "the face of Severance reform." Milchick also says none of his team members agreed to return, but the trailer does show them making an appearance this season.

Episode 6. Quintessa Swindell and Leo Woodall in "Prime Target," premiering January 22, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Prime Target — Jan. 22

In this new thriller Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall) is a math postgraduate who is trying to find a pattern in prime numbers. If he succeeds, he will have the key to every computer in the world. But NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell) is tasked with watching mathematicians’ behaviour. Edward and Taylah come together to "unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of."

What to watch on Crave: New TV shows and movies

RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 17 — Jan. 3

The Emmy-winning reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race is back for Season 17, with 14 new contestants vying for $200,000 and the title "America’s Next Drag Superstar."

The cast for Season 17 is:

Acacia Forgot

Arrietty

Crystal Envy

Hormona Lisa

Jewels Sparkles

Joella

Kori King

Lana Ja’Rae

Lexi Love

Lucky Starzzz

Lydia B Kollins

Onya Nurve

Sam Star

Suzie Toot

The Traitors, Season 3 — Jan. 9

One of the most beloved reality shows is returning for Season 3, for the U.S. Traitors. Host Alan Cumming is back to guide 21 new cast members through the competitive game of deceit.

The competitors for The Traitors Season 3 are:

Wells Adams

Sam Asghari

Chanel Ayan

Bob the Drag Queen

Dolores Catania

Jeremy Collins

Robyn Dixon

Dylan Efron

Nikki Garcia

Bob Harper

Britney Haynes

Rob Mariano

Dorinda Medley

Ciara Miller

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Danielle Reyes

Tom Sandoval

Chrishell Stause

Tony Vlachos

Carolyn Wiger

Gabby Windey

What to watch on Paramount+: New TV shows and movies

Star Trek: Section 31 — Jan. 24

Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, joining a secret division of Starfleet to protect the United Federation of Planets. But she must also "face the sins of her past."

What to watch on StackTV: New TV shows

Pamela's Garden of Eden, Season 2 — Jan. 2

Pamela Anderson is on a mission to transform her grandmother's six-acre property on Vancouver Island, while she also takes on renovating a house in Los Angeles, California, purchased by her sons.

Doc — Jan. 7

The new medical drama is centred around Molly Parker's character Dr. Amy Larsen, who was in a car accident that resulted in a brain injury that erased eight years of her memory.

Based on a True Story, Season 2 — Jan. 20

Following its U.S. release, Based on a True Story returns for Season 2 in Canada this month. While the season premieres Jan. 27 on the W Network, StackTV subscribers get early access to the first episode on Jan. 20.

What to watch on Hayu: New TV shows

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 — Jan. 2

Leva Bonaparte is introducing some new hires to Republic to make sure her club is still the best on King Street. These new employees are Molly Moore, Michols Peña, Lake Rucker and Austin Stephan.

Meanwhile, Maddi Reese is trying to balance her DJ life with her relationship, and Joe Bradley has "scored the girl of his dreams," but may be neglecting some friendships. When Emmy Sharrett faces some rumours about her relationship, she's left trying to figure out who her real friends are.

What to watch on Mubi: New movies

Pepe — Jan. 10

Nelson Carlos de los Santos Arias won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlinale for his film Pepe. A voice claims to be from a hippopotamus Pepe, the first and last hippopotamus killed in the Americas. The film looks at Pepe moving from Southern Africa to South America, while exploring themes of colonialism, identity, memory and migration.

