What to watch on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more: New TV shows and movies in October (Hayu, Apple TV+, Netflix, Starz)

From spooky Halloween-related TV shows and movies, to the return of fan favourites, October is shaping up to be a strong month for TV and movie lovers. This month's highlights include the return of Outer Banks on Netflix, Shrinking on Apple TV+ and The Real Housewives of Potomac on Hayu.

Additionally, a new Netflix movie starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth, Lonely Planet, will be released this month. Along with a highly anticipated NHL docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL on Prime Video.

What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies

Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 — Oct. 10

We're excited to have the Pogues back with the premiere of Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1. Part 2 will be released in November.

After the flash-forwarded that ended Season 3, with Wes Genrette's proposition for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Pierce Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) to go on a Blackbeard-related adventure, we learn how the Pogues got to that moment and how they respond.

Lonely Planet — Oct. 11

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in the upcoming film Lonely Planet from Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich).

It's a story about a reclusive novelist who goes on a writer's retreat in Morocco and ends up falling in love with a younger man.

What to watch on Disney+: New TV shows and movies

Hold Your Breath — Oct. 3

Set in 1930s Oklahoma, Margaret, played by Sarah Paulson, and her two daughters Rose (Amiah Miller) and Ollie (Alona Jane Robbins), have been struggling for survival on their farm during the Dust Bowl. When a stranger, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, arrives he becomes a possible threat to the family.

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS Season 6 On Disney+ in Canada

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 — Oct. 22

The series, based on the film from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, returns for its sixth and final season this month.

Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is re-evaluating his life, but when a former roommate reappears after 50 years, the vampires start to realize how little they've accomplished.

What to watch on Prime Video: New TV shows and movies

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL — Oct. 4

With unprecedented access to hockey players, their families and coaches, the upcoming docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL shows the lives of these athletes on-and-off the ice.

The featured stars include Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander; Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman; Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes; Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog; Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and forwards Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg; New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba; and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel.

Brothers — Oct. 17

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage plays twin siblings in Brothers who set out on a road trip "for the score of a lifetime."

Dodging the law and their "overbearing" mother, the pair explore their brotherly bond.

What to watch on Crave: New TV shows and movies

The Franchise — Oct. 6

The comedy series executive produced by Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci takes us into superhero movie making with a crew of an unloved franchise movie.

The show stars Himesh Patel as Daniel; Aya Cash as Anita; Jessica Hynes as Steph; Billy Magnussen as Adam; Lolly Adefope as Dag; Darren Goldstein as Pat; and Isaac Powell as Bryson. Recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric.

Sweetpea — Oct. 10

Starring Ella Purnell from Fallout, Rhiannon Lewis is "a quiet wallflower" who develops a taste for murder, all told through a dark comedy lens.

The cast also includes Nicôle Lecky as Julia; Jon Pointing as Craig; Calam Lynch as AJ; Leah Harvey as Marina; Jeremy Swift as Norman; and Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff.

What to watch on Apple TV+: New TV shows and movies

Shrinking Season 2 — Oct. 16

Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein's famed series Shrinking is back for Season 2 as therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel) continues to navigate grief after the death of his wife and keeps reconnecting with his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell).

Meanwhile, Paul (Harrison Ford) is coming to terms with his Parkinson's diagnosis.

Before — Oct. 25

Billy Crystal stars in the upcoming psychological thriller Before. Crystal plays Eli in the 10-episode series, a child psychiatrist who meets Noah (Jacobi Jupe), a young boy who has a mysterious connection to Eli's past. Judith Light and Rosie Perez are also featured in the series.

What to watch on Paramount+: New TV shows and movies

SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween Special: Kreepaway Kamp — Oct. 10

It wouldn't be October without a Halloween special and Paramount+ will have a new one for the SpongeBob SquarePants universe.

At a reunion at Kamp Koral, campers start disappearing one by one, uncovering "a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows."

Lioness Season 2 — Oct. 27

Lioness, the series starring Zoe Saldaña, returns for the second season with a new operative joining Joe and the team.

"What Joe sacrificed in season one was her own personal life," a statement from Saldaña reads. "What she's sacrificing this season is just the way that she conducts herself and the way that she does her work."

What to watch on Hayu: New TV shows

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 — Oct. 6

Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are joined by new Housewives Stacey Rusch, a former QVC host, and entrepreneur Keiarna Stewart.

The new season begins with the aftermath of Huger’s car accident and DUI.

House of Villains Season 2 — Oct. 9

The competition series, hosted by Joel McHale, is back with a new batch of villains vying for $200,000 and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

What to watch on Mubi: New movies

Just ahead of Halloween The New Coven: A Female Horror Renaissance collection lands on Mubi. This includes Coralie Fargeat's Revenge, the perfect movie to watch after the release of Fargeat's film The Substance.

There's also Anna Biller's film The Love Witch, starring Samantha Robinson. The film is about a woman who uses magic to get men to fall in love with her.

