What to watch on Prime Video in January 2024 from James May: Our Man in India to Expats

Prime Video in January will see shows like Expats and films like Foe be released. (Prime Video)

Prime Video is bringing a whole host of new original shows and films to the streaming platform in January, alongside some of the biggest films of the past year.

Fans of The Grand Tour may be wondering if the show will return but before this is confirmed, or not, there will be another series that might delight viewers: the new season of James May's travel show, which will see the presenter travel to India.

Elsewhere, the streamer will launch a new drama starring Nicole Kidman that is helmed by The Farewell director Lulu Wang, whilst Paul Mescal's newest film will also be released on the platform.

Here is everything you need to know about what is coming to Prime Video in January

James May: Our Man in India | 5 January

James May will star in a new season of his travel series. (Prime Video)

James May has been to Japan and Italy, and now he is heading to India for Prime Video for a new season of his travel series that sees him explore and embrace different cultures around the world. The forthcoming episodes will see May travel across India via train and tuk tuk to share some insight into the country and how it is seen now.

Expats | 26 January

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy in Expats (Prime Video)

Lulu Wang's follow up to The Farewell is a limited series called Expats, which follows a group of expats that live in Hong Kong and the impact one mistake has on countless people. The story centres particularly on Margaret (Nicole Kidman) and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), the former is struggling with her grief after her son goes missing when she leaves him with Mercy, who had only looked away from him for a moment but that was all it took for their lives to shatter.

Foe | 5 January

Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan star in Foe. (Prime Video)

Pau Mescal and Saoirse Ronan star opposite each other in this romantic drama which follows Hen (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal) as their quiet farm life is disturbed when they invite a stranger into their home, who offers them a surprise proposal.

Bottoms | 26 January

Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri star in Bottoms. (MGM)

A queer comedy starring The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms follows Josie (Edebiri) and PJ (Sennott) two unpopular high school students who start a fight club and also make a bet to try and have sex before graduation.

Every TV show and film premiering on Prime Video in January 2024:

2 January

Freelance (Original Movie)

5 January

James May: Our Man In India (UK Original)

Foe (Original Movie)

10 January

About My Father

12 January

Role Play (Original Movie)

15 January

The Marsh King’s Daughter

19 January

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (Irish Original)

Hazbin Hotel (Global Original)

26 January

Expats (Global Original)

Bottoms

