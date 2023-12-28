What to watch on Sky and NOW in January 2024 from True Detective: Night Country to Fast X

Sky and NOW will have several exciting released in January. (Sky)

Sky and NOW will be adding some big name shows and films to subscribers in January, from the next best HBO series to recent blockbuster favourites.

Jodie Foster will be making a triumphant return to the crime drama genre with True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the hit HBO anthology series. Elsewhere, Sky will be putting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg under the microscope in a new documentary, and Sky will also help kick off awards season by airing the Emmy awards.

Here is everything you need to know about what is coming to Sky and NOW in January.

The TV shows coming to Sky and NOW in January 2024

True Detective: Night Country | 15 January

Jodie Foster as Liz Danvers & Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro in True Detective: Night Country. (HBO/Sky)

Foster and Kali Reis take on the roles of Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro in the fourth season of True Detective, which sees the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight men from an Arctic research station in the fictional town of Ennis.

Through their investigation, Danvers and Navarro will be forced to face not only the monsters that lurk in the dark but also their own inner demons.

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse | 11 January

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse explores the rise to power of the creator of Facebook. (Sky)

In a new feature documentary, Mark Zuckerberg's rise in the tech industry will be scrutinised from the creation of Facebook to Meta, and it will explore the important events that have defined his life and made him one of the major figures of the 21st century.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards | 16 January

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were delayed to January because of the actor's strike. (Sky)

Huzzah! It's awards season again, and Sky will be televising the Primetime Emmy Awards live for viewers in the UK. The 2024 edition of the event will see shows like Succession, The Last of Us and The Bear battle it out for the top prizes.

Fire Country | January TBC

Fire Country premieres in the UK in January. (Sky)

Sky is the place to go to for American shows like Fire Country, which will premiere in the UK for the first time after coming out across the pond in 2022. The show follows a young convict as he joins a prison-release firefighting programme and their exploits in California.

The films coming to Sky and NOW in January 2024

Fast X | 5 January

Jason Momoa is Dante in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier. (Paramount)

The Fast and Furious franchise is coming to an end but before it does there are two more films to come, the first of which is Fast X. After exploding onto the silver screen in 2023, the film is set to become available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW in January. The action flick sees Don Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the gang face their most formidable enemy yet, the sadistic Dante (Jason Momoa).

No Hard Feelings | 19 January

No Hard Feelings stars Jennifer Lawrence. (Sony Pictures)

Jennifer Lawrence brushes off her comedy skills in No Hard Feelings, a raunchy comedy about a young woman who agrees to date a rich couple's awkward 19-year-old son to earn a quick buck.

Book Club: The Next Chapter | 13 January

Dian Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen star in Book Club: The Next Chapter. (Focus Features)

In this fun and heartfelt comedy Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen return as best friends Diane, Vivian, Sharon and Carol as they embark on the girl's trip they never had to celebrate Vivian's recent engagement to Arthur (Don Johnson).

The TV shows and films coming to Sky and NOW in January 2024:

1 January

Arthur's Whisky

4 January

Julia season 2

5 January

Fast X

9 January

SurrealEstate

10 January

Landscape Artist of the Year 2024

11 January

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse

12 January

One More Shot

13 January

Book Club: The Next Chapter

14 January

Magnum PI - The Final Episodes

15 January

True Detective: Night Country

16 January

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

19 January

No Hard Feelings

TBC January release date

Fire Country