What to watch this weekend: New TV shows, movies to see or skip in theatres and streaming on Netflix and more

From award-winning films to a show about a scammer, there are a lot of choices when deciding what to watch this weekend. For example, new Critics Choice Award-winning animated film The Wild Robot is now available to stream on Prime Video, while the new series Apple Cider Vinegar landed on Netflix.

The Wild Robot — ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Following its theatrical release last year, The Wild Robot is now available to stream, and it's a must-watch.

Emotional, detailed and heartfelt, this film is a brilliant on-screen adaptation of Peter Brown's novel that is moving and dazzling.

With characters voiced by Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor, Mark Hamill and Catherine O'Hara, it's a beautiful film about kindness, fitting in, and parenting that is unforgettable.

Where to watch The Wild Robot: Prime Video

Heart Eyes — ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

At the core of what makes Heart Eyes really work is that it dives into the rom-com genre, in addition to the horror elements, with all the gore you want, with equally as much excitement. That combination is what makes the movie feel special, keeping you sucked into this story.

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding have the chemistry needed to balance those two genres together in one film. It's a fun and creepy ride that brilliantly paced, never a dull moment, but not too overstuffed to lose focus. We need more Heart Eyes in the future.

Where to watch Heart Eyes: Currently in theatres

We Live in Time — ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

An incredibly heartfelt film that brought the crowd at its Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere to tears, We Live in Time, directed by John Crowley, written by Nick Payne, and starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday. If you need an emotional moment, this is one to watch.

Executed with a non-linear format, it's a romance story that explores parenthood in a way that feels raw, honest and intimate, in a really impactful way.

Where to watch We Live in Time: Paramount+

Kinda Pregnant — ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Kinda Pregnant commits to being outrageous in its comedy and premise, with Amy Schumer's character, Lainy, faking a pregnancy, but the film also leans into the emotion to stand out from the crowd.

It may not be as iconic as Trainwreck, but Schumer, who is also a producer and co-writer on the film, approaches the story with a vivaciousness and honesty. Yes, including the fart jokes and sex scene with Will Forte when the garage door opens (we'll let you watch it to figure out exactly what that means).

Kinda Pregnant is that movie you can put on to just watch something that's going to make you laugh, while also inviting you to get in your feelings. I will also say that Urzila Carlson has some great one-liners throughout the whole movie.

Where to watch Kinda Pregnant: Netflix

Apple Cider Vinegar — ⭐️⭐️⭐

Apple Cider Vinegar is a series inspired by the story of Belle Gibson, the Australian scammer who lied about having brain cancer and became an influencer, pushing recipes with the belief that a diet change can cure someone of the disease.

"This is a true story based on a lie. Some names have been changed to protect the innocent," the show's star, Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Belle, says in the first episode of the series. And is repeated by different people in every episode. "Belle Gibson has not been paid for the recreation of her story."

While the series is a great setup for a gripping tale, and Dever is incredibly compelling as Belle, it does feel over stuffed, particularly in the middle section of the show. Would I have watched eight or 10 episodes instead of six? Absolutely. There are too many characters and scams involved in Belle's story that the lack of time is Apple Cider Vinegar's biggest downfall.

Where to watch Apple Cider Vinegar: Netflix