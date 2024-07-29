Whatcha Lookin' At?: Car Takes the Brunt as Boston Turkey Attacks Its Own Reflection

A turkey on a Boston street was seen picking a fight with its own reflection recently. And the trouble for a local was that the reflection was in her shiny convertible, which the bird attacked and damaged.

Video recorded by Alyssa Cameron shows the angry bird pecking at and jump-kicking the parked car.

Cameron told Storyful she heard odd banging sounds outside her window and looked out to see the turkey.

“I went outside to record it, because it was just too weird not to,” Cameron explained.

“I tried talking loudly and waving my arms to scare it away but it just ignored me,”

she said.

Seeing the damage, Cameron left a note with her contact information for her neighbor, offering the video as proof.

Thanks to the footage, the owner, Alicia Mastroianni, got her insurance to cover the damage, Cameron told Storyful.

Mastroianni told local news that she was able to use “parked car animal violence” as the reason for her insurance claim. Credit: Alyssa Cameron via Storyful

