Whatcom County Health Department announces a bat has tested positive for rabies

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Whatcom County for the first time this year, health officials said.

Bats are the main carrier of rabies in Washington, and 3% to 10% of bats submitted for testing in the state are found to have the disease, according to a statement from the Whatcom County Health and Community Services Department.

“Rabies infection can occur when people are bitten by a rabid animal or have contact with the infected animal’s saliva through a break in their skin or mucus membrane,” the statement said.

Rabies is 100% preventable if a vaccine is administered soon after the bite or scratch but it is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, health officials said.

“Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a bat should take prompt action to protect themselves from disease by immediately cleaning the site of the bite with soap and water, capturing the bat safely if possible, calling their health care provider, and calling WCHCS at 360-778-6000,” according to the statement.

For help capturing a bat, contact the Whatcom Humane Society’s animal control services at 360-733-2080. Never touch or handle bat without protective clothing, officials said.