Whatcom Roundup: New addition in Bellis Fair, chain store closing, Sadighi’s news and more

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest retail, business and restaurant activity in and around Whatcom County:

Sadighi’s becoming new vet clinic

A permit was filed with the city of Bellingham to change the former location of Sadighi’s restaurant into a vet clinic called “Lakeway Veterinarian” at 921 Lakeway Drive. The permit was filed on Aug. 9 with an estimated cost of $239,859, and has not yet been approved.

LL Flooring, Lumber Liquidators closing

LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, announced the closure of 94 retail stores after filing for bankruptcy, including its Bellingham location.

The list of closures is published on the company’s website. Only three Washington state stores will close: Bellingham, Olympia and Yakima.

Bellingham’s LL Flooring store does not have a closing date yet but is currently hosting a liquidation sale. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 145 E. Stuart Rd.

New barber shop opens

Ascend Barber Lounge, a barber shop, opened last month in Bellingham. The barber shop offers multiple services including haircuts, beard cuts and children’s haircuts in various styles.

Appointments can be made online in advance. Ascend Barber Lounge is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The shop closes for a break from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Ascend Barber Lounge is at 3201 Northwest Ave Suite #6.

Bellis Fair Mall Kohl’s adding Babies“R”Us

Kohl’s department store in Bellingham’s Bellis Fair mall will now be getting a new shop inside its location, according to a recent news release from Kohl’s.

Babies“R”Us, a chain baby store, is planned to be added to many Kohl’s locations across the United States, including Bellingham. No opening date has been announced for the new addition.

Kohl’s is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 40 Bellis Fair Pkwy.

Bellingham events, trivia nights and live music

Bellingham is full of local events, markets, festivals and other events during the month of August. Here’s your guide to this month’s events, trivia, live music and more. For an extensive list of local events, visit our new Events page at www.bellinghamherald.com/events/#.

