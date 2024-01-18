What's Actually Going On With Jennifer Lopez's Confusing New Film?

Jennifer Lopez stars in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story

You may have seen talk about a new film from one Jennifer Lopez doing the rounds on the internet. This Is Me…Now: A Love Story will release on 16 February to accompany JLo’s ninth studio album of the same name. But what is it actually about?

Starring the likes of Lopez, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Kim Petras, Sofia Vergara and Post Malone, the movie is an autobiographical take on Lopez’s life and career, focusing in particular on her relationships, which have been been highly publicised throughout the performer’s career.

Here’s the trailer, if you want to check it out...

New trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s ‘THIS IS ME…NOW: THE FILM.’



Starring Lopez, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lewis and more. pic.twitter.com/Ba48PAIqiB — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 17, 2024

The 65-minute film will be available to stream on Prime Video and is described as a “narrative-driven, cinematic original”.

The official synopsis reads: “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.

“Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

The movie’s cast is truly impressive, ranging from the likes of Broadway legend Jenifer Lewis to celebrated astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

It’s also directed by Grammy-winner Dave Meyers, who is known for his work on music videos such as Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left to Cry, Taylor Swift’s ME! and Kendrick Lamar’s HUMBLE.

So far, reactions to the trailer have been mixed, with many fans noting the impeccable visuals, but also questioning the conceit of the movie.

Couple questions:



1. Why do we need to know this story?

2. Who asked her to do this?

3. Who gave her this budget?

4. Is she serious?

5. Is she singing or will Ashanti, Christina Milian and others be singing too? — JT The Villian 😈 (@thejasontimothy) January 17, 2024

JLO said we have a budget and we are using every ounce of it — Jzon Azari (@JzonAzari) January 17, 2024

I like JLo but what even is this? It feels like yet another project trying to over explain herself & justify her stardom & life choices. Girl, it’s ok. Relax. — Morgayze - Original🇺🇬🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@Morgayze) January 17, 2024

The I’m Real singer told Vogue that the project, which includes JLo’s first studio album in nearly a decade, is “the most honest work she has ever done”.

The official release for This Is Me... Now the album describes it as an emotionally raw and honest project, which chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that Lopez has taken over the past two decades

Here’s the full track list for the album, which includes a song dedicated to her husband, Ben Affleck.

This Is Me … Now To Be Yours Mad in Love Can’t Get Enough Rebound not. going. anywhere. Dear Ben pt. ll Hummingbird Hearts and Flowers Broken Like Me This Time Around Midnight Trip to Vegas Greatest Love Story Never Told

She also explained that her intention with the movie is to create a world to go with the music, in the manner of Pink Floyd’s The Wall, but with the focus being on hope and love.

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story will be available exclusively on Prime Video from 16 February 2024.

